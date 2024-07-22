Hell Teacher Anime Set for 2025 Premiere: New Teaser, Plot & More to Know

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube is set to release an anime project in 2025, featuring a teaser visual and trailer, and a website available in both English and Japanese. No details about the staff or cast were revealed. Hell Teacher Nūbē is a Japanese horror manga series written by Sho Makura and illustrated by Takeshi Okano as their running hit franchise.

It was serialized in Shueisha's magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump from September 1993 to May 1999. The manga ran for 276 chapters and was compiled into 31 tankōbon volumes. As of December 2014, the Jigoku Sensei Nūbē manga had 24 million copies in circulation.

Hell Teacher anime is set for 2025 premier

Shueisha announced on Sunday, 21 June that Takeshi Okano and Sho Makura's Jigoku Sensei Nube manga is getting a new anime project in 2025. Shueisha also revealed a teaser visual as well as a promotional video for the project. The manga will also get a new one-shot in the September issue of Shueisha's Saikyō Jump magazine on August 2. Te anime's official website also shared comments from Makura and Okano in English about the announcement,

"I am thrilled that we are getting a new anime adaptation in this Reiwa (modern) era. With the changing times and advancements in digital animation, the setting has been updated, and the students of Class 5-3 have been given a modern update. Please look forward to a completely new look while retaining all the charm of Nube," Makura's comment said.

"The anime adaptation is finally happening! BANZAI! I can finally share the news! This project has been in the works for years, and it was tough keeping it a secret. But now, I can shout it out loud! I'm so happy! Yay! I can't wait!," Okano's comment read.

Makura and Okano serialized a 31-volume manga from 1993 to 1999 in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, generating over 29 million copies, and re-released in 2006 as 20 volumes. Makura and Okano published Jigoku Sensei Nube: Ōmagatoki in Grand Jump in 2014, 15 years after the original manga's end. They later launched a sequel, Jigoku Sensei Nube Neo, which ended in December 2018, and a spinoff, Jigoku Sensei Nube S, which launched in Saikyō Jump in 2018. The manga franchise also includes the 10-volume Reibaishi Izuna and 10-volume Reibaishi Izuna Ascension.

By December 2014, the manga had 24 million copies in circulation. By August 2023, the manga including its spin-offs had over 28 million copies in circulation, and over 29 million copies in circulation by July 2024.

A 49-episode anime television series adaptation, produced by Toei Animation, was broadcast on TV Asahi between April 13, 1996, and August 7, 1997. The opening theme is Bari Bari Saikyou no. 1 by Feel So Bad. The first ending theme is Mienai Chikara -Invisible One- by B'z, and the second ending is Spirit by Pamelah.

The plot of Hell Teacher

The description on the anime's announcement video describes the story of Hell Teacher in English as;

"The story follows Meisuke Nueno, aka "Nube," a psychic teacher with a demon hand, as he battles evil spirits and monsters to protect his students in this saga that employs elements of Japanese mythology and folklore to tell a fan-pleasing action story.

Known for its occult and horror elements on school ghost stories and urban legends, Nube captivated readers across generations with his heroic efforts to save his students from supernatural threats."

The series follows Meisuke Nueno, aka Nūbē, the homeroom teacher for Class 5–3 at Dōmori Elementary. More than a teacher, however, he is a skilled exorcist, protecting the town of Dōmori from supernatural threats with strength borrowed from a powerful demon sealed in his left hand, a technique he calls the Demon's Hand.

What seems like a normal day at Dōmori Elementary is disrupted by some weird phenomenon, usually targeting one of Nūbē's own students. Nūbē is forced into action, most often using the power of the Demon's Hand to assist in solving the problem, but occasionally the solution lies either in another of his spiritual weapons, or somehow reasoning with or appeasing the threatening entity.

By the end, things always seem to get back to normal, with Nūbē and his students having learned something from the experience. Most of the series retains an episodic formula, forgoing an overarching storyline in favor of more character-driven action, although there are several recurring antagonists throughout, as well as some longer story arcs towards the end of the series.

