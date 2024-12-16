2.5 Dimensional Seduction Season 2 Officially Announced; Check Out The Details Here
Another season of the beloved cosplay romance anime, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction, has been confirmed! Find out more about it here.
The popular rom-com anime 2.5 Dimensional Seduction has been officially given the go-ahead for a second season. Following the first season’s finale, which aired on December 13, 2024, fans were treated to an announcement confirming the continuation of the series.
An accompanying visual featuring Ririsa in her Liliel costume alongside Noa, Nagomi, and Aria was also revealed, giving fans a sneak peek into the exciting journey ahead. While no release date has been disclosed yet, the production team promises updates in the near future.
2.5 Dimensional Seduction Season 2 official announcement and staff details
The anime, produced by J.C. Staff, is based on Yu Hashimoto’s manga serialized on Shonen Jump+ since 2019, spanning 22 volumes so far. During the finale of Episode 24, a message appeared on-screen confirming the production of 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Season 2.
Shortly after, the official team posted the announcement visual on X (formerly Twitter). Alongside this, a comment from Yu Hashimoto expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming season, particularly the adaptation of the School Festival Arc.
He remarked on the production team’s eagerness to begin work on the next chapter of 2.5 Dimensional Seduction. The first season, which premiered on July 5, 2024, concluded after covering the manga up to Chapter 70. It aired across Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese networks while streaming internationally on HIDIVE, Bilibili Global, and Aniplus TV.
Notable voice actors included Junya Enoki as Masamune Okumura and Kaori Maeda as Ririsa Amano, with Akari Kito, Sayumi Suzushiro, and others rounding out the cast. Hideki Okamoto directed the series, with Takao Yoshioka supervising the scriptwriting and Tomoyuki Shitaya handling character designs.
Expect plot of 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Season 2
2.5 Dimensional Seduction Season 2 is expected to pick up from Chapter 71 of the manga, delving further into Ririsa and Masamune’s cosplay adventures. The School Festival Arc will take center stage, showcasing the group’s efforts to host a cosplay café.
Fans can also anticipate the introduction of new characters, including Marina Abe, the vice president of the student council. With fresh cosplay events and character interactions on the horizon, the sequel promises to expand on the beloved series’ themes of creativity and camaraderie.
For more updates from the 2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.