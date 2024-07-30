High School DxD Shocks Fans with Rias Gremory's Cameo; Here's How He Comes Back

Rias Gremory, a beloved character from High School DxD, has made a surprising appearance in the Summer 2024 anime series, transitioning from the spiritual realm of Kuoh Academy to the digital world of anime VTubers.

The Japanese social media account for High School DxD on X has shared a clip from Episode 4 of VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral After Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream. The clip shows VTuber streamer Awayuki Kokorone watching her genmates' live streams while recovering from a workout. One of the streams she stumbles upon is Hareru Asagiri raging over an anime-themed collectible card game.

High School DxD's Rias Gremory made a surprise appearance in Episode 4 of VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral After Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream, an anime adaptation of Nana Nanato and Siokazunoko's original light novel series. The episode features Awayuki Kokorone watching other VTuber streams and one playing a real Schwarz card game. Rias Gremory's fully animated attack adds to the show's standout release for Summer 2024.

In the clip, Hareru-senpai plays a digital version of the real-life trading card game Weiss Schwarz, using official cards from the anime crossover game. Despite her impressive strategy, Hareru is outdone when her digital rival, Rias, summons her to eliminate her life points in a risqué way. Despite her attempts to maintain her innocence, Hareru loses the match, appearing sweet and innocent to her online viewers despite her physical frustration.

VTuber Legend is an anime comedy that parodies real-life brands like YouTube and Live-On, while also featuring actual video games like Sausage Legend and Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy. The show features a scene where Awayuki spots another VTuber friend about to play School Days, and they get caught up in the series' infamous ending. VTuber Legend is also faithful to the VTuber culture it parodies, as seen in Episode 4 where Awayuki performs in a lyric music video with her colleagues.

This crossover between High School DxD and VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral After Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream goes to a whole new level as High School DxD's first three seasons were actually produced with studio TNK, the studio now producing VTuber Legend. The anime then since was produced by Passione and a new staff with the release of its fourth season, High School DxD Hero, and has since now been in limbo with no signs of making its comeback any time soon.

A brief about High School DxD

High School DxD is a Japanese light novel series written by Ichiei Ishibumi and illustrated by Miyama-Zero. The story centers on Issei Hyodo, a perverted high school student from Kuoh Academy who desires to be a harem king and is killed by his first date, revealed to be a fallen angel, but is later revived as a devil by the red-haired devil princess Rias Gremory to serve her and her devil family.

Kuoh Academy is a former all-girls school that has recently turned co-ed, but it has a secret. Unknown to normal humans, angels, fallen angejs and devils comprise part of the student population. One of these students, Issei Hyodo, is a lecherous second-year human student who lives a peaceful life. After an ordinary school day, Issei is suddenly asked out on a date by a girl named Yuma Amano.

After their date, Yuuma brings Issei to a local park and makes a startling request that she wants him to die for her. She reveals herself as Raynare, a fallen angel, and she tries to kill him. Using her summoning card, Rias Gremory, a buxom third-year student at Kuoh Academy, revives him. Issei wakes up the next morning, thinking that the events that occurred were all just a dream.

Immediately after being attacked by another fallen angel and waking up, he notices Rias naked in his room. Rias reveals to Issei her true identity as a devil and says that as a result of his death at the hands of Yuuma, she has reincarnated him as a devil, making him her faithful servant in the process.

According to Oricon, High School DxD was the sixth top-selling light novel series in Japan for 2012, selling a total of 654,224 units. Also, in 2013 High School DxD sold over 346,173 copies according to Oricon. The English version of the first manga volume reached No. 2 in the New York Times best-seller list. As of May 2, 2024, the series sold more than 7.8 million copies in print worldwide.

The light novels also feature a series of side stories set in between the main storyline and are often compiled into volumes. So far, three short story collections (Volume 8, Volume 13 and Volume 15) have been published.

