Honey Lemon Soda Episode 4: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Our Little Secret,’ a flashback of Uka Ishimori’s first encounter with Kai Miura is depicted, where Kai’s encouraging words inspired her to attend Hamitsu High School. During a classroom seat lottery, Uka offered her seat to Ayumi so she could sit near Seto, leaving Uka between Kai and Tomoya.

This deepened her bond with the class as Kai continued to uplift her. Uka later found Kai napping in a storage room, learning about his habit of wearing hats. The episode concluded with the class getting lost on a mountain during a field trip.

Honey Lemon Soda Episode 4 will see Class 1-B remain lost on the mountain during their field trip. Uka will venture into the rain to find the correct path, blaming herself for the situation. Kai will comfort her with an unexpected embrace, and the two will stumble upon a marked bridge on the map.

Reuniting with their classmates, Uka will distribute water bottles and towels she had packed for everyone. This act of preparedness will gradually shift her classmates’ perceptions of her in a positive direction.

Titled ‘Even if We’re Far Apart,’ Honey Lemon Soda Episode 4 will premiere at 12:55 AM JST on Thursday, January 30, 2025, as part of the Winter 2025 anime season. The series, based on the Honey Lemon Soda manga, will run for a single cour of 12 episodes.

Honey Lemon Soda Episode 4 will be broadcast on Fuji TV and other Japanese networks. In Japan, it will also be available for streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Internationally, the episode will stream on Aniplus Asia, BiliBili, and Crunchyroll.

