How Authors Celebrated My Hero Academia's Ending; Eiichiro Oda, Ken Wakui & More Explored

Chapter #430 concluded the end of Kōhei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia, which began serialization in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. After almost 41 tankōbon volumes, the series comes to an end. This called for a celebration with the likes of Yuto Suzuki and Takeru Hokazaon, among others, congratulating the mangaka.

The comments from the manga creators were published in the August 19 and 26 double issues of Weekly Shonen Jump. Eiichiro Oda, creator of One Piece, made a quip, saying that Kōhei Horikoshi can now finally play as much Pokémon Go as he wants. Oda also had a special artwork for the front piece of chapter 1122 of One Piece, honoring the mangaka.

Taker Hokazono, the mangaka of Kagurabachi, says that the series is nothing less of a throwback for him. “I still remember reading volume 17 in high school. From Mirio to One For All at 100 percent—what a legend!” “You've been amazing from the day I told my friend, “This new one-shot from the Tenko person is awesome,” says Yokai Buster creator Dakiki Ihara.

Ken Wakui, creator of Astro Royal, mentions that he is a fan of Endeavor and Izuku. Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami said that without My Hero Academia, his series would never have existed. Ordinary Woman’s Existence is another manga inspired by My Hero Academia, as per Hitsuji Gondaira’s message.

The staff of My Hero Academia took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their messages. Anna Yamaguchi (Animation Director), Hitomi Odashima (Character Design), and Naomi Nakayama (Storyboard), among others, shared their experiences of working with the mangaka for the series.

Lastly, Kōhei Horikoshi thanks everyone who read his manga and feels grateful to have been a part of the Weekly Shonen Jump for so long. Chapter #430 of My Hero Academia was headed towards a false ending, but it came to a full circle with All Might helping out Deku once again. Will there be a sequel or spinoff to My Hero Academia? Stay tuned for the latest news on the series.

