My Hero Academia Finale: What Is Deku's New Power? Explained

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter #430

After almost a decade, chapter #430 marks the finale of Kōhei Horikoshi’s manga series. In the previous chapter, we saw Uraraka finally open up to Deku (Izuku Mirdoriya), confessing that she felt responsible for Toga’s death. Fans were hoping for some sort of romantic ending, but Deku appreciated her for sticking by him all these years.

In the supposed spoilers for the My Hero Academia finale, we see an 8-year time jump, and the students of class 1-A are in their mid-twenties. Deku joins the school as a teacher and decides to make use of the embers of the ‘One For All’ to help others. The world is under new reforms by Ochaco Uraraka, with few villains and even fewer heroes.

As the chapter progresses, Deku loses all the embers of One For All. Deku doesn’t even get to see his friends because of their busy schedules and when it feels like the manga is headed toward a peaceful ending, All Might shows up! He gives Deku a briefcase containing a new mechanized suit, which could be Deku’s New Power.

Deku previously had One For All, a Quirk, which granted him immense power but when he forcibly transferred the Quirk to Tomura Shigaraki, the Quirk became useless. Whenever Deku activated the One For All, red-vein-like lines course throughout his body, something which can intensify with the help of the new suit.

Just when it seemed that Deku had put the hero's life behind him, All Might reminded Deku that he had earned this suit, which was built by an American friend and funded by his former classmates, including Bakugo, Ochaco, and Todoroki, among others. The finale brings things to a full circle as All Might once more grants the quirkless Izuku powers. Speculation arises on whether Deku’s New Power will be his strongest yet.

No information about the suit’s powers was revealed but in the double-page spread of the finale’s last page, we get to see that the suit is similar to Deku’s original suit, with a few modifications. Who knows whether Deku’s New Power will get any new Quirks? One theory hints that it can be an improved version of All Might’s Suit, which was created by Toshi, who could be his supposed American Friend.

All Might does mention that the Suit took years to develop so it is anything but cheap. Perhaps, Melissa Shield, daughter of David Shield was the one who helped create the suit. This is speculation after all and considering the series’s popularity, we wouldn't be surprised if we get to see Deku’s new power suit in a spinoff or sequel. Stay tuned for more news related to My Hero Academia.

