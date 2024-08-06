My Hero Academia Ending: Is There Scope of a New Story? Explored

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga and Chapter #430.

After almost a decade, Kōhei Horikoshi’s manga series, My Hero Academia, has finally come to an end. The finale brought things to a full circle as All Might once again played an important role in Deku’s life. Chapter 430 was almost headed towards a fakeout ending, where Deku (Izuku Midoriya) would retire from the hero life, but is that the case?

In Chapter 430, we see an 8-year time jump where all the students of class 1-A are in their mid-twenties. Deku joins U.A High School as a teacher and he hardly gets to see his friends, as all of them have become popular heroes. The world is under new reforms by Ochaco Uraraka, with people becoming less dependent on heroes.

Just when fans thought that Deku had given up being a hero for good in the finale, All Might shows up and gives him a new mechanized suit. All Might reminds Deku that he is a true hero who has rightfully earned this suit. Once again, All Might came in clutch and gave the Quirkless Deku another chance at being a hero.

Now that Deku has a new suit, there is plenty of potential for what happens next. Considering the series’ popularity, it would not come as a surprise if there were to be a spin-off manga or even a sequel. A spinoff for the new generation of heroes has plenty of potential, especially for one of Deku’s students at U.A. High School to be the protagonist.

Advertisement

A series focusing on all the events that took place during the 8-year time jump is also possible. It will be interesting to see how the post-war reconstruction takes place, along with the changes in law, government, etc. Also, a series of alternate universe stories with different outcomes compared to the main series sounds interesting.

A new storyline that explores hero societies in different countries would be the perfect foundation for a spin-off series. We would love to see some sort of exchange program between the foreign schools and U.A High. Also, a series focusing on the lives of current heroes like Shoto Todoroki and Bakugo Katsuki has potential.

Regardless of whether we will see the return of My Hero Academia, it lies in the hands of Kōhei Horikoshi. With Deku in a new suit, it’s only a matter of when and not if we will ever get to see some of our favorite heroes (and villains) again. Stay tuned for the latest news on My Hero Academia!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Ending Explained: Deku Became A Teacher After Graduating From UA