My Hero Academia Ending Explained: Deku Became A Teacher After Graduating From UA

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia, a manga series that spanned 10 years in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, has officially ended. The series, which was a success for mangaka Horikoshi, was a challenging task for him to take on the likes of Kishimoto and Kubo. Despite the challenges, Horikoshi lived up to expectations and became one of the most brilliant authors of recent times.

My Hero Academia has officially ended with the release of its final chapter by author Horikoshi. Fans were eagerly anticipating the conclusion, fearing that the last chapter would mean no more content. Despite the fans' opinions on the ending, the series has been a successful and inspiring one of the most successful of recent times, inspiring millions worldwide.

My Hero Academia saw an 8-year timeskip

In My Hero Academia chapter 430, fans anticipated a timeskip, which was actually a continuation of chapter 1, where the narrator, Izuku, recounted the story of becoming the Greatest Hero. He and his friends became the greatest heroes, and his name was etched in history due to his victory against the League of Villains and All For One. Izuku became the greatest hero of all time, but this also brought many hardships for him. The chapter reintroduces the dialogue about people not being born equal, highlighting the importance of equality in the story.

Advertisement

The loss of Shigaraki left a lasting impact on the protagonist, who had given up his greatest power, the One For All. As a Quirkless boy, he began his journey and ended it as a Quirkless boy, bringing his story full circle. In My Hero Academia chapter 430, fans see exciting events unfolding for various characters over time.

These panels showcase various aspects of their lives, such as Deku and his classmates studying, All Might helping Gran Torino walk, Mirko trying new weapons, Deku visiting his mom, and the graduation day of students. This emotional collection of panels brings back memories from the years they witnessed this story.

Deku's story might not have turned out the way fans wanted it to, but it was certainly one that touched hearts at the end of the day. Following this montage, it was clear that the series went through a timeskip. Much to the surprise of the fans, this timeskip wasn't just a 2-year one, which is what most fans were expecting. Instead, it was an 8-year time skip, which meant that at the end of this timeskip, Deku was now 25 years old.

Advertisement

Deku became a teacher after graduating from UA

Over the time skip of eight years, My Hero Academia has undergone significant changes. Deku, once a Hero, has become a teacher at UA, focusing on passing his experience to students. Fans have been informed that Deku has lost One For All forever, but he still carries some embers of One For All within his body.

Deku, once a Quirkless hero, now aims to help the next generation by fulfilling his dream of saving the world. He believes his dreams are fulfilled, and now he is in UA to help others fulfill theirs. Fans can see Aizawa helping Deku at UA and asking him to be stricter, as he now sees his dreams as fulfilled. The story highlights the importance of pursuing one's dreams and helping others.

Deku becomes a hero once again

Towards the end of My Hero Academia, Deku was re-elected as a Hero due to the efforts of his friends, who provided him with a new battle armor. This armor, financed by Bakugo, signifies Izuku's return to his heroic status, a testament to the progress made in science after his battle against All For One In the war. Bakugo's support was crucial in restoring Izuku's honor and resolving his past issues.

Advertisement

This collective effort allowed Deku to become a Hero once again, and he set out with his friends in an attempt to save people and hear their voices just like he used to in the past. With all of them setting out to help people, My Hero Academia officially concluded.

My Hero Academia is available to read via Viz Media. The series can be read by the fans officially and for free on the Shonen Jump and the Manga Plus app.

ALSO READ: Who Is Chigiri In Blue Lock? Character Explored