How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 12: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode saw the group of six spend a day at the beach for work, balancing tasks with moments of enjoyment. The episode then ended with a twist, as Kohaku and Hagi confront Hagi's dilemma, only for it to result in yet another misunderstanding.

Don’t miss the upcoming season finale to find out how this ongoing conflict is sesolved. Keep reading to discover the release date of How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 12 and more details

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 12: Release date and where to stream

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 12 will air in Japan on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 1:20 am JST on TOKYO MX, with international viewers able to watch it a day earlier, on Friday, December 20.

In Japan, How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 12 will also be available on BS Nippon Television, Kansai Television, and AT-X, with streaming on ABEMA, d Anime Store, and Bandai Channel. Globally, it will stream on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix.

Expected plot in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 12

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 12 will be titled ‘That Time I Went to a Mixer and Thought I’d Never Need to Go to Another Mixer Again.’ Hagi and Kohaku have a private conversation on the beach, with Hagi framing his feelings as hypothetical advice.

The next day, Tokiwa goes sightseeing alone but encounters Suo. They explore together in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 12, reaching a famous spot called the "Wishing Bell," known for granting heartfelt desires.

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 11 recap

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 11 is titled ‘That Time I Went to the Beach and...’ and saw Hagi have some inner conflict regarding Kohaku’s dual personas. Hagi, along with Tokiwa and Fuji, joins Kohaku at her relative’s beach bar.

Although relieved to see Kohaku dressed as a man, Hagi’s feelings remain unsettled. During the day, Kohaku notices Hagi’s distraction but gets no clear response. Romantic moments unfold between Suo and Tokiwa and Fuji and Asagi as the group enjoys fireworks.

However, Hagi’s attempt to reassure Kohaku backfires, causing further misunderstanding. How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 11 concludes with tension between Hagi and Kohaku.

