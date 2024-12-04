How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode saw Hagi and Kohaku attend a summer festival together, where Kohaku embraced her female persona for Hagi. Meanwhile, the other characters enjoyed the festivities, each in their own way. With the next episode expected to shift focus to the relationship between Asagi and Fuji, fans cannot wait for it to release.

Keep reading to find out more about the release of How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 10, including when it’s out, where to watch it, the expected plot and a recap of the last episode’s events.

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

In Japan, How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 10 is slated for release on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 1:20 am JST on TOKYO MX. Due to time zone variations, viewers outside Japan can watch it a day earlier on Friday, December 6, 2024.

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 10 will also air on BS Nippon Television, Kansai Television, and AT-X within Japan, with streaming available on platforms like ABEMA, d Anime Store, and Bandai Channel. For international fans, the anime will be accessible on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix.

Expected plot in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 10

According to the anime’s official website, How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 10 will be titled ‘That Time I Went Home and...’ The episode will explore Asagi’s desire to impress Fuji after a comment she made.

Taking inspiration from Kohaku’s confident persona, Asagi will adopt a bold attitude in an attempt to surprise Fuji. However, Fuji will notice his unusual behavior and invites him to her home to address his concerns.

Meanwhile, Suo will overwork herself at the bar and begins to feel unwell in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 10. Tokiwa will accompany her home, but after parting ways, he will grow worried and return. He will then find Suo collapsed at her front door.

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 9 recap

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 9 is titled ‘That Time I Went to a Summer Festival And...‘ Hagi learns from Asagi about a stamp card system at Fuji’s bar, where earning enough stamps grants a photo with a bartender.

Motivated by this and his lack of bonding time with Kohaku, Hagi invites her to a summer festival. Suo and Fuji, joined by their respective partners, attend the festival to observe Hagi and Kohaku. Hagi is captivated by Kohaku’s feminine appearance in a yukata, which contrasts with her usual masculine demeanor.

Despite feeling awkward, he enjoys their time together and asks if they can meet again, which Kohaku happily agrees to in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 9. The next day, Suo teases Tokiwa at the bar about their festival visit, referring to it as a date. When Tokiwa begins looking at other patrons, Suo redirects his attention, continuing her playful antics.

