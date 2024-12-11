How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode focused on Fuji and Asagi spending time together, while the girls later had fun swapping uniforms at the bar. Tokiwa, who takes care of an unwell Suo, which strengthens their relationship.

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 11 is expected to feature a beach outing, so don’t miss it! Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more details.

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 11: Release date and where to stream

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 11 is set to premiere in Japan on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 1:20 am JST on TOKYO MX. Due to time zone differences, international viewers can watch it a day earlier, on Friday, December 13, 2024.

The episode will also air on BS Nippon Television, Kansai Television, and AT-X in Japan. Streaming options include platforms such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, and Bandai Channel. International audiences can watch How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 11 on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix, offering global access to the series.

Expected plot in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 11

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 11 will be titled ‘That Time I Went to the Beach and...’ The episode will see the group assist at a seaside hut at Kohaku’s request. While working, Hagi will watch Kohaku. He will struggle to process his feelings, leading to some clumsy moments.

Meanwhile, Suo will wants to enjoy the beach and drags Tokiwa along. Seeing a couple applying sunscreen, she will suggest they do the same, adding an element of playful teasing between the two in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 11.

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 10 recap

How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 10 is titled ‘That Time I Went To Your Place And…’ The episode begins with Asagi seeking Kohaku’s guidance on appearing confident after Fuji comments on his lack of coolness.

Kohaku provides him with lines from her persona, but when Asagi tries them with Fuji, they come off awkward. Fuji reassures him to act naturally. Later, while helping Fuji finish her doujinshi, a misunderstanding causes them to get handcuffed.

Unable to find the key, they deliver the manuscript bound together, drawing attention and creating humorous yet heartfelt moments. At a toystore, they discover the cuffs can be removed without a key. Embarrassed, Asagi gives Fuji a wristband to hide the marks in How I Attended An All-Guy’s Mixer Episode 10.

At the bar, Suo’s fatigue worries Fuji, who calls Tokiwa. Tokiwa takes Suo home and stays to care for her. Afterward, Suo reflects on their growing bond.

