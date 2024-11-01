Hunter X Hunter Chapter 405: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

Fans are excitedly awaiting Hunter X Hunter Chapter 405, especially with the current Succession Contest arc set to see various plot lines converge, drawing in factions like the Mafia families and the Phantom Troupe.

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 405: Release date and where to read

According to MANGAPlus, Hunter X Hunter Chapter 405 is set to be released on Monday, November 4, 2024, at 12 am JST. Due to time zone variations, international fans can access the chapter on November 3, with specific release times tailored to each region.

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 405 will be accessible on various online platforms, including Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus, and the Shonen Jump+ app. Additionally, a physical edition will be published in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 49.

What to expect in Hunter X Hunter Chapter 405?

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 405 may focus on Halkenburg’s next moves as he makes use of his limited remaining time to advance his position in the Succession War. With Halkenburg’s consciousness in Balsamilco’s body, he will likely attempt to go after Benjamin, the First Prince of the Kakin Empire.

Additionally, fans previously saw Melody, Kacho, and Kaiser plot to assassinate the Seventh Prince, Luzurus, to save Fugetsu, whose condition was worsening due to a drug. As the trio seem resolved to execute their plan, Hunter X Hunter Chapter 405 may see Luzurus’s assassination take place.

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 404 recap

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 404, titled Speculation, sees Kurapika examine the coins created by Zhang Lei’s Guardian Spirit Beast. He observes that their design changes as they are passed between individuals, indicating a potential hidden mechanism.

When Zhang Lei gives him a coin that increased in value from one to ten, Kurapika accepts it, knowing it could activate Zhang Lei’s semi-coercive manipulation ability. However, due to its short period of accumulated Nen, he is not forced into violent action.

Kurapika observes that these coins take ten days to change after circulation in Hunter x Hunter Chapter 404, leading him to conclude that Zhang Lei’s Spirit Beast accumulates Nen, which can then influence loyalty through pseudo-coercion.

Meanwhile, Halkenburg, now in Balsamilco’s body, uses this mind-swapping ability to further his objectives in the Succession War. As his own body succumbs to death, Halkenburg plans to make the most of his remaining ten hours to solidify his power.

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 404 ends as Nobunaga, Phinks, and Feitan continue their mission to confront the Heil-Ly family.

