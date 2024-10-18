Hunter x Hunter Chapter 403 Spoilers: Failed Assassination, Halkenburg’s Fate, and New Revelations

The spoilers for Hunter x Hunter Chapter 403 provide new developments in the ongoing Succession War, keeping readers on edge. The chapter, titled "Results," begins on the eleventh day, with a significant assassination attempt involving Balsamilco targeting Prince Halkenburg. Using a weapon introduced in the previous chapter, Balsamilco hopes to take advantage of the absence of Halkenburg’s guards, but things take an unexpected turn.

While preparing for the assassination, Balsamilco encounters Vict, a possessed individual performing military signals. Just as the situation escalates, Halkenburg and his men arrive, and Halkenburg uses his Possession Arrow ability against Balsamilco. However, the arrow misses its mark, and Halkenburg collapses, possibly due to exhaustion or as a delay tactic. This failed attempt doesn’t stop Balsamilco, as he resolves to complete his mission by the end of the day.

In another part of the story, First Queen Unma appears, proudly discussing her son Halkenburg, hinting at his complex background. One of the major revelations from this chapter is that Kacho, a character working with Melody and Kaiser, reveals the identity of Halkenburg’s biological mother. This disclosure adds another layer of intrigue to the already tense atmosphere of the Succession War.

The chapter also shifts focus to Zhang Lei, who notices that one of the coins from his Guardian Spirit Beast has mysteriously increased in value. Meanwhile, Kurapika informs Queen Oito that escaping the ship is not an option, and the only way to protect Prince Woble is to continue fighting in the Succession War.

Toward the chapter’s conclusion, the Justice Bureau predicts that Halkenburg’s condition is worsening, and he may not survive much longer. The final scene shows Halkenburg bedridden and under strict guard, leaving readers in suspense about what will happen next.

This chapter continues to build anticipation as fans await further developments in the Succession War arc. It also raises important questions about Halkenburg’s fate and the motivations behind the characters' actions. Fans of the series are eager to see how these mysteries will unfold in future chapters.

