Hunter X Hunter Chapter 404: Kurapika And Oito To Face Zhang Lei; Release Date, Where To Read And More

Prince Benjamin was depicted in a desperate situation as he orchestrated an assassination plot against Prince Halkenburg in the last chapter. Despite his efforts, the attempt seemed to fail, leading to the emergence of important details about Halkenburg.

Now, with Kurapika and Queen Oito heading to Room 1003 to meet Zhang Lei, fans are left wondering how the next issue will turn out. Here’s everything you need to know about the release of Hunter X Hunter Chapter 404, including the release date, the expected plot and more.

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 404: Release date and where to read

As per MANGAPlus, Hunter X Hunter Chapter 404 will be released on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 12 am JST. Due to time zone differences, the chapter will be available for international fans on October 27, with the exact release time adjusted to individual regions.

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 404 will be available on multiple online platforms, including Viz Media’s official website, Shuesha’s MANGAPlus service, and the Shonen Jump+ app. A physical copy of the upcoming chapter will also be available in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 48.

Expected plot in Hunter X Hunter Chapter 404

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 404 may reveal more about Unma and Halkenburg’s plans. Although Halkenburg’s deteriorating condition has been disclosed, its accuracy is uncertain, raising the possibility of him employing hidden maneuvers.

This could be similar to Kacho’s unexpected schemes, suggesting Halkenburg may not be entirely defenseless despite his precarious state. Additionally, Hunter X Hunter Chapter 404 is likely to shift towards Melody, Kacho, and Kaiser as they coordinate efforts to secure Fugetsu’s safety, which could require taking action against Prince Luzurus.

Advertisement

Their collaboration may prove pivotal in altering the inner workings of the succession war, potentially impacting the alliances among the princes. As Hunter X Hunter Chapter 404 advances, attention will also be on how the interaction between Kurapika, Queen Oito, and Zhang Lei evolves, possibly influencing the power balance on the ship.

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 403 recap

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 403, titled Results, begins on Wednesday at 6:45 am. Balsamilco arrives at the Courthouse, aiming to assassinate Prince Halkenburg, believing his guards are absent. He plans to get close enough to infect Halkenburg.

Unexpectedly, Vict appears, communicating in military sign language that he understands Halkenburg’s ability. Soon after, Halkenburg arrives with a group, shooting an arrow at Balsamilco. Prince Benjamin learns that Halkenburg’s trial was delayed due to technical issues and health concerns.

He suspects an assassination attempt on Halkenburg failed since Balsamilco was targeted first. Benjamin contemplates killing Balsamilco if he fails his mission in Hunter X Hunter Chapter 403. Balsamilco plans another attempt on Halkenburg in the sick bay.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, First Queen Unma expresses pride in Halkenburg during a phone call. Prince Zhang Lei notices a change in one of his coins, and believes he needs Kurapika’s help to get through the battle for the throne.

Kaiser interviews a staff member who hints that Halkenburg is near death, leading him to visit Halkenburg. Hunter X Hunter Chapter 403 ends after Kurapika strategizes with Queen Oito to publicize Kacho’s letter, as they as seen entering Room 1003.

For more updates on Kurapika’s next move in the Hunter X Hunter manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.