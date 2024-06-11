Hunter x Hunter Creator Posts Comeback Update For Next Chapter With Gon Character Art

Yoshihiro Togashi, the creator of Hunter x Hunter, has resumed production behind the scenes, a move that has garnered praise from fans. Togashi, a renowned industry giant, has recently provided a special update on his production status, indicating that the manga is now in its final phase.

Hunter x Hunter manga is soon making its comeback

Yoshihiro Togashi dropped the info with some special art on his Twitter. The illustrator hasn't lost his touch, and his most recent sketches of Gon prove as much. Hunter x Hunter is still being written, with Yoshihiro bringing the line work to life. He has four chapters at different completion points, and their statuses can be read below,

Chapter 405 – Dialogue completed, background art in progress

Chapter 406 – Dialogue is still not finished even after six hours of work

Chapter 410 – Inking finished

Chapter 411 – Line art started

Hunter x Hunter artist Yoshihiro is resuming his work after a hiatus for over a year due to chronic health issues. Despite the break, fans are eager to see Yoshihiro's latest work, as he continues to showcase his passion for art. Fans are eager to see what Yoshihiro is cooking behind the scenes, as the manga has been on hiatus for over a year.

The Hunter x Hunter manga went on hiatus after Chapter 400 in 2023 due to author Yoshihiro Togashi's declining health. Fans were concerned about the manga's future. However, on May 7, 2024, Togashi announced his return to the series on Twitter, revealing blue printed panels with the numbers 18 and 19, indicating his return to the series. The post itself read, "No. 405, inking completed."

Again, on 14 May, Togashi shared images on Twitter showing rough drafts of Chapter 407 of Hunter X Hunter, indicating he has started working on it. This suggests that the manga might be returning sooner than expected. Currently, a significant amount of work has been completed, with the remaining work likely being due to release schedules or last-minute revisions.

Some fans even think that the announcement of the anime's return is inevitable, and is being saved for a special event. With Togashi's now-regular updates and the fact that Shonen Jump seems intent on bringing Hunter x Hunter back, fans are optimistic that their long wait will finally be worth it.

A brief about Hunter x Hunter

Hunter X Hunter focuses on a young boy named Gon Freecss who discovers that his father, who left him at a young age, is actually a world-renowned Hunter, a licensed professional who specializes in fantastical pursuits such as locating rare or unidentified animal species, treasure hunting, surveying unexplored enclaves, or hunting down lawless individuals. Gon departs on a journey to become a Hunter and eventually finds his father. Along the way, Gon meets various other Hunters and encounters the paranormal.

Written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi, Hunter x Hunter started its serialization in Shueisha's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump on March, 1998. Shueisha has compiled most of the chapters into individual tankōbon volumes. The first volume was released on June, 1998.

As of November, 2022, 37 volumes have been released. The series has also been published in a sōshūhen edition that aims to recreate the manga as it was originally serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump in the same size and with the color pages. Eleven volumes were released between December, 2011, and April, 2014, covering up to the Election story arc.

In April 2005, Viz Media began publishing the manga in English in North America. They market the series as part of their Shonen Jump Advanced line for older teens and young adults. Thirty-six volumes have been released in North America as of August 2019.

Viz included the Kurapika's Memories chapters in the December 17 and 24, 2012 issues of their digital English magazine Weekly Shonen Jump Alpha. In April 2014, it was announced that Hunter × Hunter would be joining the digital English magazine Weekly Shonen Jump. In May 2024, Viz Media announced a 3-in-1 edition starting in Q2 2025.

The first Hunter x Hunter anime adaptation was produced by the company Nippon Animation and directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi. A total of 62 episodes of Hunter × Hunter were broadcast on the Japanese terrestrial television network Fuji Television. Additionally, Hunter × Hunter has aired on the satellite television station Animax.

