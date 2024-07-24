Dragon Ball Daima Trailer Unveils New Blue Dragon Balls; All We know So Far

A new trailer for Dragon Ball Daima has unveiled the official name of Goku's new form, Gomah, along with two new characters. Glorio, a blue alien who battles Goku, and the Masked Majin, a mysterious figure whose role remains unclear, are introduced. Additionally, the trailer showcases Gomah, a demon-like character, and a new set of Dragon Balls.

Dragon Ball Daima’s latest trailer reveals fresh details about Goku and the returning cast members. The anime’s unique twist involves Goku, his friends, and family being transformed into children. After a year of anticipation, Dragon Ball Daima has finally disclosed the official name for Goku’s new form and the rest of the cast.

What are the new Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Daima?

Dragon Ball Daima is taking the franchise in an exciting new direction. This latest entry introduces a fresh take on Goku, sending him on an adventure through new planets and areas. The series begins with a mysterious event that transforms Goku and the others into "Mini" versions of themselves, marking a significant departure from previous manga and anime releases.

Instead of reverting the Z-Fighters to their younger selves, Dragon Ball Daima presents these chibi-like forms as "Mini" versions, distinct from mere age regression. The new trailer also reveals a new set of Dragon Balls, glowing with a blue light instead of the familiar golden hue seen with Shenron. These blue Dragon Balls may play a crucial role in initiating this new adventure.

Advertisement

This could be a blue light used for the standard Dragon Balls, though previous promotional materials for Dragon Ball Daima have shown the golden Shenron summoning. The new adventure seems poised to reverse the Mini forms of Goku and the others, echoing the first arc of Dragon Ball GT, where the characters sought the Black Star Dragon Balls.

Dragon Ball Daima introduces new demons and Majins, possibly linked to these new Dragon Balls. This new type of Dragon Ball may herald an even wilder adventure. Crafted by the late creator Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Daima is set to premiere in October, bringing with it a fresh and exciting storyline centered around the new Dragon Balls.

The Mini designation sets Dragon Ball Daima apart from Dragon Ball GT

The official Dragon Ball website has clarified that Goku in Dragon Ball Daima will be referred to as Goku (Mini) instead of "Kid Goku." The new trailer also revealed that other returning characters will follow a similar naming scheme, suggesting that the old "Kid" naming convention won't be used in this series.

Advertisement

The "Mini" designation indicates that the characters are shrunken in size and power rather than being turned back into children. This explains why characters like Krillin and Piccolo retain their adult designs. Although Goten and Trunks appear as babies, which complicates this idea, the series, set to premiere in October, will likely provide further clarification.

The (Mini) designation also serves to differentiate Dragon Ball Daima from Dragon Ball GT. While GT saw Goku travel through space as a child, the use of Goku (Mini) in Daima suggests a distinct departure from GT’s portrayal, reassuring fans that the series will not merely be a retooling of GT’s concept.

Dragon Ball Daima has a new art style

Dragon Ball Daima, while still retaining its distinctive visual style, resembles Akira Toriyama's Dragon Quest world and characters more than past Dragon Ball offerings. This aligns with Toriyama's artistic direction and evolution over the past decade, as the series' visuals continue to reflect the unique style of Dragon Ball.

Advertisement

Dragon Ball Z has seen a shift towards skinnier and sleeker characters, possibly due to DAIMA's collaboration with Toei Animation and A-1 Pictures. This change in aesthetics is a first for the franchise, and the new trailer showcases Daima's visuals, offering an exciting new spin on established characters and their universes.

Akira Toriyama is credited with a significant role in Dragon Ball Daima's production, focusing on story and character designs. The creative team, including Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki, is dedicated to bringing Toriyama's vision to life in animation. Yashima has experience as animation director on Dragon Ball Super and Digimon, while Komaki has previously worked as series and episode director on One Piece and Marie & Gali.

Yuuko Kakihara, who's previously been involved with Cells at Work!, 2022's Urusei Yatsura reboot, and the Digimon Adventure trilogy films, will act as the series' scriptwriter and the person in charge of expanding upon Toriyama's story ideas. Finally, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, who comes from Dragon Ball Z and Digimon, will be adapting Toriyama's character designs for animation. This team, in addition to Toriyama's framework and foundation, has Dragon Ball Daima primed for success.

ALSO READ: Dragon Ball Daima To Hit Screens This Year? Here's What Report Says