Hunter X Hunter Vs. Yu Yu Hakusho: How Yoshihiro Togashi's Two Masterpieces Compare

Mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi has made fans really excited as after a long hiatus, he is finally drawing new chapters of the Hunter X Hunter manga beyond the last published chapter 400. Due to his chronic back pain issues, Togashi takes a lot of long hiatuses and that is why only 400 chapters have been published of the Hunter X Hunter manga even though it began back in 1998.

However, before the insane popularity of the Hunter X Hunter manga and anime, Yoshihiro Togashi had his first break with Yu Yu Hakusho which was published from 1990-1994. Despite having a much smaller run than Hunter X Hunter and having a simpler plot, Yu Yu Hakusho is pretty similar to Togashi’s current manga, especially in terms of characters. The fact that the main cast of both mangas come in a group of four is one example of this. But here is how Yu Yu Hakusho compares to Hunter X Hunter.

Hunter X Hunter and Yu Yu Hakusho have unique stories but similar characters

One stark difference between Yu Yu Hakusho and Hunter X Hunter is their setting and plot. Yu Yu Hakusho centers around a delinquent boy named Yusuke Urameshi who dies while trying to save a kid from oncoming traffic. Once in the afterlife, Yusuke is given a chance to become a Spirit Detective and solve supernatural crimes. Yusuke’s team of allies consists of his old rival Kazuma Kuwabara, a fox demon and human hybrid Kurama, and a temperamental fire demon named Hiei.

On the other hand, Hunter X Hunter is set in a fantasy world where the protagonist, a 12-year-old orphan boy named Gon Freecss gets to know that his father Ging is an elite Hunter (Explorer/Archeologist/Bounty Hunter). In hopes of meeting his father, Gon decides to become a Hunter. While at the Hunter Entrance Exam, he meets Leorio Paradinight, who is studying to become a doctor, Kurapika, who is hunting the gang that killed his family, and Killua Zoldyck, the child of elite assassins looking to have a normal childhood. The four-man team of both manga are very similar in nature.

Yusuke Urameshi and Gon Freecss

The protagonists of the two mangas are probably the characters most different from each other. Though they have some design similarities with how much green their characters wear, they are very different in nature. Whereas Gon is naive and brave, Yusuke is often cynical and moody. Although they are both kind of immature, in Yusuke it manifests as rudeness while for Gon it’s his friendly demeanor. However, both of them manifest their powers from their hands.

Kazuma Kuwabara and Leorio Paradinight

Both Kuwabara and Leorio are the tallest members of their groups and also the comic relief. Kuwabara is portrayed as a sort of idiot and has a shorter fuse than Yusuke. He often does not think before he speaks or does something and ends up becoming the comic relief. Leorio on the other hand, is the oldest of their group and is also pretty intelligent. Most of his comedic moments come from him trying to act like the group’s leader and failing. He is also not as adventurous as other members of his group. Although different in terms of their intelligence and nature, both Kuwabara and Leorio are also pretty similar when it comes to their role in the story.

Kurama and Kurapika

Both Kurama and Kurapika have really soft features which often come off as effeminate even though they are both guys. However, this is not where their similarities end. Both Kurapika and Kurama are the sharpest and most witty members of their groups. The two of them also fight with whip-like long-range weapons. In Kurama’s case it’s a rose whip, whereas in Kurapika’s case, they’re chains. Despite the difference in their backstories, the two characters are pretty similar in nature.

Hiei x Killua Zoldyck

Hiei and Killua are both the most violent members of their respective groups. Hiei used to be an enemy of Yusuke but teamed up with him after being defeated. Killua on the other hand meets Gon during the Hunter entrance exam. Although Hiei has black hair and Killua has white, their spiky hairstyle is pretty similar. Kilua has electric powers which are also similar to Hiei’s fire power. Their personalities throughout the series are also quite similar.

At the end of the day, Togashi’s two manga have different storylines and both are interesting in their own right. But it is great to see how the creator was able to use the baseline for the main characters from his first manga and use it in his latest without making it feel redundant. If you are a Hunter X Hunter fan waiting for new chapters, you can give the Yu Yu Hakusho manga or anime a go as well.

