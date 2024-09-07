I Parry Everything Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The real consequences of the war and the Kingdom of Clay's response were depicted in the last episode, as Noor is portrayed as a hero from a fairy tale. With I Parry Everything Episode 11 expected to continue this dramatic turn, don’t miss the episode as it releases. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more details.

I Parry Everything Episode 11: Release date and where to stream

I Parry Everything Episode 11 is set to debut on Friday, September 13, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. For most global audiences, this translates to a daytime release on September 12, at roughly 3:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET. Keep in mind that release times vary by individual location and time zone.

In Japan, I Parry Everything Episode 11 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other local channels. It will also be available for streaming on ABEMA and the Anime Store. Internationally, viewers can watch the episode on HIDIVE and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

Expected plot in I Parry Everything Episode 11

I Parry Everything Episode 11 will likely continue with the conflict between the Kingdom of Clays and the Magic Kingdom. The episode should also reveal certain details regarding the mysterious backgrounds of both the Six Sovereigns, and Noor himself.

With the Six Sovereigns' recognition of Noor's talents revealed in the last episode, I Parry Everything Episode 11 is very likely to reveal his connection to these powerful figures. Meanwhile, as the group continues their pursuit of Deridas III, they will likely face some new challenges within the Magic Kingdom's territory.

I Parry Everything Episode 10 recap

I Parry Everything Episode 10 is titled I Parry the Emperor's Authority. The episode begins as Noor's misunderstanding of the situation is clarified. After Deridas retreats, a flashback reveals Noor was focused solely on disarming the soldiers and mistook Deridas for a harmless elderly man.

Noor’s intimidating expression, which terrified Deridas, was actually an exhausted attempt at a reassuring smile. Overexerted, Noor nearly collapses but is saved by Gilbert and his master, Sig, one of the Sovereign Six.

It is revealed that all the Sovereign Six serve as instructors at adventurer training schools, and they had all taught Noor, remembering him fondly. Regretting Deridas's escape, Noor proposes using the still-alive dragon to pursue him in I Parry Everything Episode 10.

With the help of Sovereign Sein, the dragon is healed and agrees to help, which Noor attributes to Rolo's influence. As they chase Deridas across the border, Sig expresses pride in Noor's growth, recognizing that he has surpassed the Sovereign Six. Unnoticed by his companions, I Parry Everything Episode 10 ends as Noor falls asleep from exhaustion atop the dragon.

