I Parry Everything Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Noor has successfully parried poison from the deadly Black Death Dragon in the last episode, only to find himself face to-face against an even more powerful individual who is after Rolo, the Demonfolk child that Noor saved.

I Parry Everything Episode 7 is set to be just as action-packed as the last, and Noor battles it out against this mysterious new challenger. And with the episode just around the corner with more, fans definitely shouldn’t miss out. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch it, and more about the upcoming episode.

I Parry Everything Episode 7: Release date and where to stream

I Parry Everything Episode 7 is set to premiere on Friday, August 16, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on August 15, at around 3:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET. Keep in mind that the exact release times can vary by individual location and time zones.

In Japan, the episode will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other local networks. It will also be available for streaming on ABEMA and d Anime Store. International viewers can stream I Parry Everything Episode 7 on HIDIVE and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

Expected plot in I Parry Everything Episode 7

As per the anime website, I Parry Everything Episode 7 will either be titled ‘I Parry An Undead’ or ‘'I Parry The Dead,’ depending on the translation. Noor will be seen facing off against the powerful being who confronted him at the end of the previous episode. This new enemy appears to be after Rolo, even revealing that Rolo's survival was unexpected.

The battle between Noor and this challenger will likely be intense, as Noor must protect Rolo while uncovering more about this mysterious figure’s motives in I Parry Everything Episode 7. Given the episode’s title, this new adversary may be undead or be able to raise the dead, though the exact nature of his powers remains uncertain.

I Parry Everything Episode 6 recap

I Parry Everything Episode 6 is titled I Parry Deadly Poison and begins with a flashback revealing the tragic history of the Demonfolk child introduced in the previous episode. The Demonfolk, who initially used their powers for peaceful purposes like controlling livestock, faced severe persecution after some of their kind used these abilities to manipulate monsters during a war.

This led to widespread fear and hatred, exacerbated by discovering that Demonfolk could read minds. The child, along with others of his kind, was captured, caged, and treated as a slave. Deceived by his captors, the child was coerced into transporting the Black Death Dragon to Noor’s city under the false promise of better treatment.

However, the dragon attacked him. In the present, Noor collapses after being poisoned by the Black Death Dragon in I Parry Everything Episode 6. A flashback reveals that Noor had developed a resistance to poisons as a child after accidentally consuming a deadly mushroom.

His body had since adapted to various toxins, enabling him to withstand the dragon's poison and continue fighting. Noor defeats the dragon by crushing its mouth during an attack, causing the poison to backfire on the creature itself.

Afterward, Noor ensures the safety of the Demonfolk child, Rolo, in I Parry Everything Episode 6. When Lynne and Ines arrive to check on him, Lynne mistakenly believes Noor possesses a powerful healing skill.

Putting aside her initial reservations about Rolo’s involvement with the dragon, Lynne agrees to let him join their group. I Parry Everything Episode 6 ends with a mysterious figure confronting them, expressing surprise that Rolo is still alive.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.