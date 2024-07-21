I Parry Everything Episode 4: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

This article contains spoilers from the I Parry Everything anime.

The 3rd episode of the I Parry Everything anime showed us how Lynne wanted to become Noor’s apprentice. We also saw how powerful Noor has become by just polishing his very basic parrying skills even without realizing it.

The next episode of the popular new anime series will show us how Noor’s story will progress as Lynne will probably become a part of his life. Here is everything you need to know about I Parry Everything episode 4.

I Parry Everything Episode 4 release date, streaming details, and more

The 4th episode of I Parry Everything is coming out on July 25, 2024, Thursday at 12 p.m. JST. Due to time differences, the episode will air in other regions at different times. In Japan, the episode is set to air on BS11, Tokyo MX, and some other networks. On the other hand, international audiences can watch the episode on Muse Asia and HIDIVE’S YouTube channel depending on their regions.

The 3rd episode of I Parry Everything showed us how determined Lynne was to become Noor’s apprentice even though the latter was reluctant. It’s Noor does not believe in his abilities and does not realize how strong he actually is. However, now that Lynne has vowed to stay with him and become his apprentice, the two might face a new enemy in the next episode. The speed of the plot progression is a bit slow, but in the last episode, we saw that Noor can defeat a few high-level skills by just having refined his basic skills. It would be interesting to see if he can take down a stronger enemy with his parrying skill.

Advertisement

I Parry Everything episode 3 recap

The 3rd episode of I Parry Everything was titled I Parried Her Apprenticeship. It began with Gilbert asking Noor to spar with him and the two of them going to the training grounds. The two fought using wooden weapons, but Noor was able to evade all of Gilbert’s attacks easily. When he realized Gilbert was holding back, Noor asked him to use his full strength in their fight.

Gilbert then used his ultimate spear strike attack which is supposedly unavoidable. However, using his Featherstep skills and physical capabilities, Noor dodged it as well. Even though Gilbert only wanted to test his abilities, Noor thought the other wanted to teach him humility. However, after their sparring match, Gilbert thought about how Noor overcame his strength even without realizing it.

After that, we saw Lynne approach Noor as she asked to be his apprentice. However, Noor told her no as he thought she was much more skilled than him. Lynne demonstrated some of her high-level skills to appease him but he still refused and showed her a very basic skill to prove that he is not worthy enough to be her mentor. But Lynne saw that Noor’s basic techniques were much more refined than a lot of master adventurers and vowed to hone her skills to become worthy of being his apprentice.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Watch And More