I Parry Everything Episode 9: Noor To Face An Army; Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

With Noor’s crushing defeat to the Dragon of Calamity, I Parry Everything Episode 9 will see a more aggressive and direct assault from the kingdom responsible for waking dragon, and fans can look forward to another action-packed episode.

Don’t miss I Parry Everything Episode 9 to find out how Noor handles the invasion, and keep reading to discover the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot and a recap of the previous episode.

I Parry Everything Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

I Parry Everything Episode 9 is set to debut on Friday, August 30, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. For other time zones, this translates to a daytime release on August 29, approximately 3:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET. Note that release times may vary depending on your location and time zone.

In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other local channels. It will also be available for streaming on ABEMA and d Anime Store. Internationally, viewers can watch I Parry Everything Episode 9 on HIDIVE and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

Expected plot in I Parry Everything Episode 9

As per the anime’s official website, I Parry Everything Episode 9 will be titled ‘I Parry The Army.’ The episode will likely center on Noor as he faces the new challenge of the Magi Empire, which had a non-aggression pact with the Kingdom of Clays, as it begins an unexpected invasion, bringing a vast army to the battlefield.

Noor decides to confront the invading forces alone to buy time for Lynne and her companions to escape. Armed with the ‘Black Sword,’ Noor will be seen effortlessly deflecting the attacks from the enemy forces in I Parry Everything Episode 9, including magical artillery such as the ‘Lance of Light.’

The Emperor of the Magi Empire, Deridas III, will begin to sense something is amiss as he witnesses Noor's relentless and effective parrying. Meanwhile, with the Dragon of Calamity having submitted to Noor in the previous episode, there is a possibility that the dragon might become an ally, aiding Noor against the imperial invasion.

I Parry Everything Episode 8 recap

Titled ‘I Parry A Dragon,’ I Parry Everything Episode 8 opens with a flashback to Noor's childhood, where his father shares stories about adventurers who defeated dragons and became wealthy heroes known as ‘Dragonslayers.’

Captivated by these tales, Noor expresses his ambition to become a Dragonslayer. However, his father cautions him that dragons are ancient, powerful beings, and defeating them would be daunting.

Returning to the present, Noor awakens in Lynne's carriage as they spot the Dragon of Calamity, a massive beast in I Parry Everything Episode 8. Rein, Lynne's brother, mocks the absurdity of the situation and orders the kingdom's evacuation, recognizing the dragon as a serious threat.

Despite the dire situation, Noor devises a plan to launch himself to the capital using Lynne's modified Windblast spell. Lynne reluctantly agrees, and Noor is catapulted toward the dragon just as it prepares a devastating attack on the capital.

Meanwhile, King Clays readies himself to face the dragon, fully aware of the potential sacrifice. As the dragon unleashes its legendary breath attack, Noor deflects it into the sky in I Parry Everything Episode 8, before engaging the dragon in combat.

The Dragon of Calamity grows frustrated, sensing Noor's indifference toward it as an enemy. This undermines the dragon's confidence, and it ultimately acknowledges its weakness. Noor then defeats the dragon without killing it.

Instead, he decides to spare it, remarking that he wasn’t hero material. I Parry Everything Episode 8 ends as Noor’s party reunites with him.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.