I Parry Everything Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of I Parry Everything revealed that the Magic Kingdom orchestrated the attack in order to seize control of the dungeon. Fans also saw that the Magic Kingdom depended heavily on magical constructs.

As their assault continues in I Parry Everything Episode 10, don’t miss the episode as it drops. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

I Parry Everything Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

I Parry Everything Episode 10 is scheduled to premiere on Friday, September 6, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. For viewers in other time zones, this means it will be available on the afternoon of September 5, approximately 3:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET. Please be aware that release times may differ based on your location and time zone.

In Japan, the episode will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other local channels and will also be streamable on ABEMA and d Anime Store. Internationally, fans can watch I Parry Everything Episode 10 on HIDIVE and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

Expected plot in I Parry Everything Episode 10

According to the anime’s official website, I Parry Everything Episode 10 will either be titled ‘I Parry A King's Power,’ or ‘I Parry An Emperor’s Power,’ depending on the translation [俺は皇帝の威をパリイする]. The episode will focus on the aftermath of Noor's actions.

Although Noor's efforts have allowed the Kingdom of Clays to escape immediate danger, the Magic Kingdom's king, Deridas III, retreats and regroups. Noor and his allies will pursue the king, relying on the power of the Calamity Dragon to aid their advance. They plan to break through the fortresses at the border using Ines's abilities and head toward the capital of the Magic Kingdom.

The strongest fighters from Clays, led by Noor, will engage in a battle that could determine their kingdom's future. Despite having neutralized most of the enemy forces, Noor may soon face the powerful Six Sovereigns, who are likely to join the fight to capture him and stop the assault on their territory in I Parry Everything Episode 10.

I Parry Everything Episode 9 recap

I Parry Everything Episode 9, titled ‘I Parry An Army,’ Noor surveys the damage around him after his battle with the Dragon of Calamity, humorously dismissing the idea of being a hero due to the destruction caused.

The now-tame dragon catches Noor's attention, and he mistakenly credits Rolo for calming it. Despite Rolo's denials, Noor interprets this as humility, fearing unwanted attention. Noor asks Rolo to command the dragon to leave peacefully, preferring not to kill it.

Rolo communicates with the dragon, which agrees and flies away. However, a magic projectile suddenly strikes the dragon in I Parry Everything Episode 9, revealing an attack from the Magic Kingdom.

This nation had been using the Dragon of Calamity to create chaos in Clays, aiming to seize control of the 'Dungeon of the Lost' while demonstrating their technological-magic hybrid weaponry. The Magic Kingdom then targets Ines with a magical cannon attack, which Noor deflects.

Realizing the danger, Lynne, Ines, and Rolo attempt to retreat, but Noor remains to hold off the enemy in I Parry Everything Episode 9. Lynne offers "last aid," surprising Noor with a close-range wind blast that launches him into the heart of the enemy's forces.

Quickly recovering, Noor begins to dismantle the Magic Kingdom's army, rendering their cannons and shields useless. His sheer strength demoralizes the Magic Kingdom's king, who, overwhelmed and humiliated, flees the battlefield in fear by the end of I Parry Everything Episode 9.

