I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History explored Grandpa Will’s tragic history, revealing his banishment to Roana despite being the king’s older brother. The episode also features an encounter between Alicia and Liz, leading to a romantic yet awkward moment between Alicia and the Duke.

Don’t miss I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 11 as it progresses Alicia’s villainess legacy. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch it, and other details.

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 11: Release date and where to stream

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 11 is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. Due to time zone differences, most international fans can watch the English-subtitled version a day earlier, on December 10.

The episode will be broadcast on 29 channels in Japan, including Tokyo MX and BS11. Additionally, platforms like the Anime Store and U-NEXT will provide early access one hour before the TV airing. For viewers outside Japan, I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 11 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Expected plot in I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 11

As per the anime’s official website, I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 11 will be titled ‘The Villainess and the Academy Charisma.’ Alicia will become interested in the neighboring country, Laval.

She will seek to move beyond the game’s storyline to cement her legacy as a villainess. Meanwhile, Liz will grow uneasy about Alicia and Duke’s relationship in I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 11.

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 10 recap

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 10, titled ‘The Villainess and the Past,’ sees Will reveal his tragic history, explaining he was once the heir to the throne but lost his position after injuring himself attempting advanced magic.

His stepmother framed him for conspiracy, leading to his banishment, while his brother Luke, unaware of the truth, became king. Alicia promises to reunite Will with the king. Back at the academy, girls accuse Alicia of insulting Liz, but Finn exposes their scheme.

Alicia dismisses the matter as unworthy of attention, frustrating Liz in I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 10. Later, Duke warns Alicia against Will, but she firmly asserts her independence, earning his admiration.

