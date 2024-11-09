I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History saw Alicia confronting her kidnappers, following which she met Liz, who almost got the villainess killed. With her parents’ demands to stop being Liz’s overseer, Alicia has decided to train her magic to Level 90 in order to continue her role

Don’t miss I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 7 to find out what happens next in the series, and keep reading to discover the release date, where to watch it, and more details.

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 7: Release date and where to stream

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 7 is set to air on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. Due to time zone differences, international fans can watch the English-subtitled version a day earlier, on November 12.

In Japan, I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 7 will be broadcast on 29 channels, including Tokyo MX and BS11. Viewers can also access the episode an hour early through platforms like the Anime Store and U-NEXT. For those outside Japan, it will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

Expected plot in I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 7

As per the anime’s official website, I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 7 will be titled ‘The Villainess Takes a Break.’ The episode will see Alicia commit to her promise to achieve level 90 magic to retain her position as Liz’s overseer, isolating herself in her cabin for years to do so.

As she hones her skills, her family and friends will patiently await her return in I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 7, though it won’t be until two years later that she leaves the cabin. In the meantime, Jill will have begun sword training and furthered his studies.

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 6 recap

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 6 is titled ‘The Villainess and Sleeping Side by Side.’ The episode begins as Alicia awakens to find herself restrained by both physical bonds and a magic-suppressing collar after being kidnapped.

Advertisement

The captors dismiss Jill as unworthy for ransom, contemplating his execution. Enraged, Alicia breaks free despite her restraints, easily overpowering her captors. When one of them attempts to flee, Alicia pursues him but is interrupted by Liz, who mistakenly restrains Alicia with magic.

This leads to Alicia nearly being killed by the escaping kidnapper until Prince Duke intervenes, saving her at the last moment in I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 6. Liz accuses Alicia of reckless behavior, but Duke rebukes Liz.

He declares her to be unworthy of the title of saint in his anger, almost freezing her with his magic. A fellow student mediates, preventing further escalation. Afterward, Alicia is taken to the infirmary where she wakes up next to the prince.

Their time together is interrupted by Jill, who later resolves to become stronger. Alicia learns the king had orchestrated the kidnapping to train Liz. Alicia’s father, alarmed by the incident, orders her to quit as Liz’s overseer. I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 6 ends as Alicia instead vows to master up to level 90 spells to continue her role.

Advertisement

For more updates on the events within the I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.