I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The last episode saw Alicia join Liz’s class as she officially stepped into the role of her romantic rival. Liz’s influence over those around her seems to be as powerful as ever, as her followers, Jane and Marika, try to frame Alicia.

However, Mel, Prince Duke’s spy, intervenes, and Duke openly reveals that he has been watching over Alicia. With the shocking reveal that Grandpa Will is the elder brother of the king, Duke’s father, fans cannot wait for I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 10 to release.

Don’t miss the episode as it explores Grandpa Will’s ties to the royal family while Alicia’s rivalry with Liz deepens. Keep reading to discover when I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 10 is out, where to watch it and more.

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 10 is set to air on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. Due to time zone differences, international fans will be able to watch the English-subtitled version a day earlier, on December 3.

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 10 will be broadcast on 29 channels across Japan, including Tokyo MX and BS11. Additionally, platforms such as the Anime Store and U-NEXT will offer early access, airing the episode one hour before the TV broadcast. Global viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Expected plot in I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 10

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 10 will be titled ‘The Villainess and the Past,’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will see Grandpa Will recount his history as the former Crown Prince, detailing his many past regrets and conspiracies.

Fans will also see Alicia’s return to the academy in I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 10, where she will encounter a student behaving suspiciously. This will likely pull her into another scheme orchestrated by Liz’s followers.

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 9 recap

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 9, titled ‘The Villainess and the Dramatic Chin Lift,’ begins as Alicia joins Liz and Duke’s class, having studied for the classes in advance. Her rivalry with Liz continued, especially with the latter growing jealous of Alicia’s bond with Duke.

This jealousy subtly influences Liz’s supporters as well. Marika, one of Liz’s followers, attempts to frame Alicia at a tea party, but Mel, Duke’s spy, exposes the plot. Duke decides to openly protect Alicia, leading to a heartfelt exchange where they affirm their care for each other.

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 9 ends with Grandpa Will revealing himself as the king’s elder brother, making him Duke’s uncle. This news shocks both Alicia and Jill.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.