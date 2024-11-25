I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 9: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode finally saw Alicia’s return to the academy and Roana village after a two-year time skip. Having mastered level 91 magic, fans saw the villainess donate one of her eyes to Will, before heading to the academy and once again facing off against Liz.

She also unintentionally hurts Duke, who is genuinely concerned for her. With Alicia now having to make efforts to repair her relationship with Duke, fans can look forward to romance possibly blossoming between the two in I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 9. Don’t miss it; get the release and more here.

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 9 will be out on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 2:30 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Tuesday, November 26, for most international viewers, with the exact release time adjusted to individual region and time zone.

The episode will be broadcast on 29 channels in Japan, including Tokyo MX and BS11. An hour before the TV premiere, early access will be available on platforms like the Anime Store and U-NEXT. International viewers can stream I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 9 on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video

Expected plot in I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 9

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 9 will be titled ‘The Villainess and the Chin Lift,’ according to the anime’s official website. The episode will see Alicia think back on and regret her impulsive rejection of Duke's emotional confession.

She will begin questioning his significance in her life as well, so fans can look forward to the two reconciling. Determined to embody her role as a villainess, Alicia will take decisive action to reinforce her image in I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 9.

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 8 recap

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 8 is titled The Villainess And The Return. Alicia has seen tremendous growth after two years of rigorous training, and her return surprises Jill, who accompanies her to Roana.

Alicia observes the town’s impressive improvements in safety and development. She defeats its strongest warrior and uses a powerful level 91 magic spell to restore Will’s vision, sacrificing her eye. Despite Will’s concerns, Alicia insists her training was motivated by this purpose.

After briefing her father about her progress, she secures his support to re-enroll in the academy in I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 8. Dressed in black, Alicia makes a striking entrance, humiliating one of Liz’s supporters and ensuring her villainess persona is noticeable.

She is confronted by the prince about her eye, where she ends up Alicia dismissing his concern and unintentionally wounding him. I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 8 ends as Duke’s spy comments on Alicia’s imperfect villainous act from afar.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.