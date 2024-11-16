I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode saw Alicia take a backseat as she got fully absorbed in her secluded magical training. During the two year she is gone, a number of characters worked on themselves and the situation around them as they waited for the ‘villainess.’

Now, with her magic at her desired level, fans look forward to her exploits in I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 8. Don’t miss the episode as it releases, and get the release date, expected plot and more details here.

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 8: Release date and where to stream

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 8 is scheduled to air on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. Due to time zone differences, international viewers can access the English-subtitled version a day earlier, on November 19.

In Japan, the episode will be broadcast across 29 channels, including Tokyo MX and BS11. Additionally, viewers can watch it an hour early on platforms such as the Anime Store and U-NEXT. For audiences outside Japan, I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 8 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Expected plot in I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 8

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 8 will be titled ‘The Villainess Makes a Grand Comeback,’ as per the official website. The episode will follow a now 15-year-old Alicia who has grown more significantly powerful and refined.

Without wasting any time, she will immediately head to Roana after coming out of her secluded training. There, she will be seen achieving a remarkable feat that will draw a considerable amount of attention, including Duke’s curiosity.

This ‘event’ will set off a chain reaction, impacting not only Duke’s feelings but also stirring unforeseen consequences for Alicia’s journey. I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 8 will also reveal more about Will’s background.

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 7 recap

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 7 is titled ‘The Villainess Sits This One Out.’ The episode follows characters other than Alicia as they adapt to Alicia’s absence due to her training. Jill works to improve himself, intending to be more useful to Alicia upon her return.

Alicia’s father entrusts Jill with a magic potion, granting him access to Roana, where he observes the villagers’ mixed reactions toward Alicia’s influence. While some still harbor doubts, Rebecca remains supportive, appreciating Alicia’s efforts in guiding their prosperous harvest.

Simultaneously, the king assigns Prince Duke to oversee Roana’s reformation. At the Academy, false rumors about Alicia’s character are spread, leading to growing prejudice against her and an increased favor toward Liz in I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 7.

Curtis and Finn voice concerns about this shift, suspecting foul play. Duke, troubled by Alicia’s absence and the academy’s atmosphere, tasks Mel with investigating Liz and the evolving situation in Roana.

After a two-year timeskip, Alicia returns, having completed her rigorous training. I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 7 ends with her ready to reclaim her position.

