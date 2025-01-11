I'm A Noble On The Brink Of Ruin Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The second episode of I'm A Noble On The Brink Of Ruin saw Liam join the Hunter's Guild with his older brother’s recommendation. There, he meets Asuna, and the two excel at monster hunting. Noble James Stanley later arrives and interrogates Liam about his ring, asking about a man named Raymond.

After the misunderstandings were resolved, Liam is knighted. He then retrieves a Grimoire from a lake, granting him a dimensional storage spell. Later, Asuna becomes his familiar, gaining the Speedster skill. They also recruit Jodie, who gains healing abilities.

Fans then saw Princess Scarlet become intrigued by Liam after he refuses her request to show her his familiars. I'm A Noble On The Brink Of Ruin Episode 3 will likely spotlight Princess Scarlet, who will likely try to connect with him personally.

Her fascination with Liam and his familiars suggests she may challenge his resolve or test his burgeoning independence. Scarlet's actions will likely affect Liam's quest to distance himself from his noble family's influence while shaping his path forward.

I'm A Noble On The Brink Of Ruin Episode 3 is set to premiere at 01:30 am JST on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on TV Tokyo, BS Fuji, AT-X, and other networks. Japanese viewers can also watch it on U-NEXT, d Anime Store, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

International fans will be able to catch Liam’s magical journey in I'm A Noble On The Brink Of Ruin Episode 3 on Crunchyroll, two hours after its initial broadcast.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.