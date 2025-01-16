I’m An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 4: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of I’m An S-Rank Behemoth, also known as Beheneko, saw Aria, Vulcan, and Tama join Cedric Ruine’s party. This included heroes Danny, Howard, Keni, and Mariette. They then travelled to Lenard to address demon attacks, where they encounter Beryl Astaroth, a demon seeking revenge for past defeats.

Beryl used force fields and trolls to separate and overwhelm the party. After Aria killed Beryl, she was poisoned by his dagger. Learning the antidote requires an earth dragon’s eye, Tama evolved into a massive behemoth to confront the dragon again and secure her cure.

I’m An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 4 will see Tama’s battle against the earth dragon in his new behemoth form, resolving his earlier inability to defeat the creature. This intense confrontation could also reveal more about Tama’s newly evolved powers.

Furthermore, the episode may explore hints about Aria’s mysterious abilities and her role within the overarching conflict. This continuation is likely to heighten the stakes surrounding the team’s mission and their collective struggle against escalating threats.

Titled ‘Awaken - Behemoth!,’ I’m An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 4 is set to release on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 11 pm JST . The episode will be available in both censored and uncensored versions, which will be released simultaneously.

In Japan, I’m An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 4 will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, ATX, and other networks. International audiences can also stream it on Amazon Prime Video and HIDIVE, while those in the Asia-Pacific regions can watch it on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.