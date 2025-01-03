I’m An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The anime adaptation of ‘I’m a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl’s Pet’ has finally begun, introducing the main characters. The story follows a knight who has now reincarnated as a cat-like baby behemoth within a dungeon.

After being saved by an elf, Aria, he pledges to protect her. Don’t miss I’m An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 2 to find out what awaits the unique duo, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

I’m An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 2: Release date and where to stream

I’m An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 2 is set to air on January 4, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST, marking its debut in the Winter 2025 anime season. This fanservice-heavy series will be broadcast on various Japanese networks, including Tokyo MX, BS11, and AT-X.

Two versions, censored and uncensored, will be released simultaneously. I’m An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 2 will also be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and HIDIVE for Japanese viewers, while international audiences can watch it on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

Expected plot in I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 2

I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 2 will be titled 'The Tiger-Eared Blacksmith and a New Skill,' per the title preview. The episode will explore Tama's new life as Aria's companion, mistaken for an elemental cat rather than a behemoth.

As more of their interactions following the duel's resolution are revealed, the episode may also introduce new characters, like the tiger-eared blacksmith, who could assist Tama in developing new skills. I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 2 will likely expand on Tama's abilities and the guild structure as well.

I’m An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 1 recap

I’m An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 1, titled ‘The Elf Girl and the Knight’s Vow,’ begins as a knight dies battling a demon. He is then reincarnated as a baby behemoth, resembling a cat, within a dungeon. As he gains powers from defeating various monsters, he encounters Aria, an elf adventurer.

A treasure chest teleports him to a dragon, leaving him injured until Aria rescues and cares for him. Naming him Tama, she takes him to her guild, where Tama defends her honor. In a subsequent duel, Tama helps Aria win, which in turn leads to Aria being allowed to keep him as a pet in I’m An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 1.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.