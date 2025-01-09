I’m An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
I’m An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 3 is expected to reveal more about Aria’s origins as the group head to Lenard, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more details here.
The last episode of I’m An S-Rank Behemoth saw Tama learn more about Aria during their visit Vulcan, a tiger-eared blacksmith. Vulcan then joined them to investigate Aria's sword issues in the dungeon, where her high-speed combat style causes swords to break.
Vulcan gives her daggers, enabling her to defeat roper monsters, one of which Tama consumes for new powers. After rescuing an orphan named Lala and delivering her to a church, the team is tasked with responding to demon attacks on Lenard, prompting Aria’s resolve to intervene.
I’m An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 3 will follow Aria and her companions as they address the demon threat in Lenard. Aria’s determination may stem from her past, linked to a demon attack on her village, potentially uncovering more about her elven heritage.
The mission will likely involve battles with demons and further development of the team dynamic. These events could also explore Tama’s evolving abilities, Vulcan's role in combat, and the overarching mystery tied to Aria’s origins.
I’m An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 3 is set to release at 11:00 pm JST on Saturday, January 11, 2024, as part of the Winter 2025 anime season. The episode will be available in both censored and uncensored versions, released simultaneously.
It will be broadcast on networks such as Tokyo MX, BSII, ATX, and others in Japan. Japanese viewers can also stream it on Amazon Prime Video and HIDIVE, while international audiences can watch it on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.