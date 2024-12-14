I’m A Behemoth Anime: Release Date, Where To Watch, Cast, And More

Another isekai reincarnation story is on the horizon with the much-anticipated anime adaptation of “I’m a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl’s Pet.” The series, also known as Beheneko or I’m a Behemoth, has received its official release date, so keep reading to find out more!

But first, what is I’m A Behemoth about?

Based on the manga by Nozomi Ginyoku and Taro Shinonome, I’m a Behemoth takes place in the labyrinthine city of Ruine, where adventurers flock to explore monster-filled dungeons in search of fame and fortune.

The story follows a noble knight who is reincarnated not as a human, but as a kitten-like creature—an infant Behemoth. Despite his unassuming appearance, he has the strength of an S-ranked disaster-class monster. Adopted by a kind-hearted elf, he struggles to reconcile his warrior’s honor with his new, adorable identity.

The series originally began as a web novel in August 2017 on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website, later becoming a light novel and manga, both ongoing since March 2018.

I’m A Behemoth: Release date and streaming details

The I’m A Behemoth anime will first premiere in Japan on the ABEMA streaming service on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST. This advance distribution will remain one episode ahead of the television broadcast.

Advertisement

Beheneko will then debut on Japanese television on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, with subsequent airings on channels like Sun TV and BS11. Additionally, fans can also look forward to a “Refreshing Steam” version, airing simultaneously on ABEMA Premium during the streaming premiere.

This alternate version will broadcast on AT-X starting Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST, with further availability on other streaming platforms from January 25, 2025. The I’m A Behemoth anime will be available internationally on HIDIVE after its official release, while those in South and Southeast Asia can tune in to Muse Communication’s YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

I’m A Behemoth: Cast, studio, and promotional content

The anime boasts a star-studded voice cast: Tasuku Hatanaka voices Tama in his human form, while Riho Sugiyama portrays Tama in his cat-like form. The cast also features Maaya Uchida as Alicia, a Sword Saint renowned for her dual-wielding abilities. Additional roles include Hinaki Yano as Aria, Tomori Kusunoki as Vulcan, Hitomi Ueda as Stella, Nonoka Obuchi as Lily, and Yu Wakui as Feri.

Advertisement

The production is helmed by Tetsuo Hirakawa, with Zero-G and Saber Works collaborating on animation. Kanichi Kato oversees series composition, and Tomoyuki Abe is responsible for character design. Music is composed by Yusukki Shirato and Oni, with Flying Dog managing music production.

The second promotional trailer, released on December 11, 2024, revealed a new key visual featuring the central characters. It also previewed the opening theme song, Saijokyu no Kokoro (Supreme Heart), performed by Nonoka Obuchi, and the ending theme song, Rimi, performed by Poka Poka lon.

For more updates on the I’m A Behemoth anime and others from the animeverse, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.