JoJoLands Chapter 17 Recap With Spoilers: Everything You Missed

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for JoJoLands Chapter 17

Hirohika Araki’s JoJoLands Chapter 17 is the ninth part of the bigger JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure series Chapter 17 continues with Jodi and his gang trying to get Usagi Alohaoe an MRI. New characters, Stands, and plotlines were also introduced in the chapter.

The manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Ultra Jump magazine in February 2023. The second volume of the manga was Shueisha’s eleventh-highest first print run of 2023-24. Currently, Jodi and co. are trying to fleece the Howler Company.

Let’s take a brief look at the major events in JoJoLands Chapter 17.

Aca Howler’s Introduction

At the start of the chapter, Aca Howler made a grand entrance, flanked by scantily clad women. He shares a rare type of dashi with them, establishing that the owner of the Howler company likes to spend big. However, as soon as his plane lands, he is greeted by Mack and others from the Dolphin Bank.

Mack, who is secretly Jodi’s accomplice, informs Howler about his supposed bankruptcy and that the Bank is here to collect the 38 Billion Dollar loan they gave him. Howler is suspicious about the situation and prioritizes shifting the Lava Rock. The chapter also provided the first glimpse of Howler’s Stand.

Advertisement

The stand’s power and name are yet to be revealed but we expect more in the upcoming chapters. The chapter then shifts to Bobby Jean and Lulu arguing about what to do next. These 2 characters were introduced at the beginning of the story arc.

ALSO READ: Hiroyuki Omori, Executive Producer Of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Passes Away

Bobby Jean’s Stand, Glory Days

Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure has had a lot of gun-based stands, with Mista’s Sex Pistols and Hol Horse’s Emperor, among the popular ones. In Chapter 17, Bobby Jean’s Stand, Glory Days helps him control the speed and movements of bullets he fires from his gun, With the help of Lulu, he manages to hit Dragona, Charmingman, Paco Lovelantes, and Jodi and the chapter ends on a perfect cliffhanger.

Acca Howler and Jodio are likely to bump heads at some point in the manga. The next chapter will continue the fight between Lulu and June against Jodio and Co. The manga is now nearing a storyline where we are likely to say goodbye to some characters. Hirohiko Araki knows how to build suspense and heighten anticipation. Stay tuned for more information on JoJoLands.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: American Manga Awards Announces Nominees Across Categories