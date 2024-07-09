Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263: Yuta To Use Hollow Purple; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The latest chapter continued where the previous one left off and delivered fans with a wealth of information, particularly regarding Inumaki's cursed technique. Interestingly, Sukuna may encounter the same attack that previously inflicted severe wounds during the final phase of the battle against Gojo Satoru.

Without the ability to use the world-cutting slash as before, the unfolding events in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 will surely be intriguing. Thankfully, the manga has returned to its weekly schedule following a three-week hiatus, with the next chapter set for release soon. Don’t miss the chapter as it drops, and get the release date, expected plot, and more here.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263: Release date and where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 is scheduled for release on Monday, July 15, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST, as announced on the official MANGAPlus website. While the official release time for Chapter 263 may vary depending on your location, readers can access it through Shueisha's official MANGAPlus platform.

Additionally, it will be available on Viz Media's website and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. Fans also have the option to purchase either the corresponding compilation volume containing Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 or Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 33 once they are officially released.

Expected plot of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263, fans can expect the battle against Sukuna to continue, as with previous chapters. With Yuta preparing to unleash Hollow Purple, a powerful technique he inherited from Gojo, Sukuna will likely employ his cunning and powerful skills to defend himself.

Fans may also see Rika’s involvement at some point in the fight, given the foreshadowing that has taken place. Itadori and Todo are also close by as reinforcements, so fans may see the two enter the fray in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 as well.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262-2 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262-2 is titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 34-2. Following Sukuna's punch from the previous chapter, Yuta realizes that Rika did not accompany him after his body swap with Gojo, meaning he can only use Gojo's Limitless technique. Without Rika, Yuta could not have accessed the other cursed techniques he had previously copied.

During the battle, Yuta observes that Sukuna, now with only three hands, cannot activate his cursed technique and must rely on Domain Amplification. Yuta attempts to strike Sukuna but struggles to adapt to Gojo's longer limbs, finding it difficult to master in a single training session.

Sukuna, having been informed by Kenjaku about Yuta's cursed technique, deduces that Yuta is limited to using Limitless due to Rika's absence in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262-2. He speculates on the consequences if Kenjaku's cursed technique were to expire and recalls Gojo's final move before his demise, suspecting Yuta might use the same technique, Hollow Purple.

As Yuta begins to chant for Hollow Purple, Sukuna intervenes to prevent him from completing the hand signs. In a strategic move, Yuta uses Lapse Blue on Sukuna and throws a recorder phone, which surprises the King of Curses. The recorder plays Inumaki's cursed speech, commanding Sukuna to "Don't move."

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262-2 briefly shifts to Inumaki outside the domain, coughing up blood. Realizing that Yuta used the actual cursed speech technique, not a copied one, Sukuna is momentarily immobilized. Yuta completes his chant for Hollow Purple, readying himself to unleash the powerful technique against Sukuna.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.