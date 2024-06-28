Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263: Manga Hiatus Extended By Another Week; New Release Date Announced

On June 23, 2024, the official Twitter/X account of the Shounen Jump Editorial Department announced that the hiatus for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series would be extended by an additional week. Originally, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 was set for release on July 1, 2024, in Japan. However, due to ongoing health considerations for the author, Gege Akutami, the release has been postponed. Keep reading to find out more.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263: New release date and where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 will now be featured in Weekly Shounen Jump Issue 32, and is set to release on Monday, July 8, 2024, at 12 am JST. This adjustment has been made after the change to the initial plan for the chapter to appear in the 31st issue. International fans should note that the release time may vary globally.

For those eager to read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 as soon as it's available, MANGAPlus is recommended as the go-to online platform. Additionally, the chapter will be accessible on VIZ Media's website and the Shounen Jump+ app. For those who prefer physical copies, the corresponding volume can be purchased upon its official release.

Jujutsu Kaisen author's health: more on the hiatus extension

Gege Akutami, the creative mind behind Jujutsu Kaisen, has been dealing with some health issues that initially led to the manga's hiatus after the previous chapter's release. The latest update from the Shounen Jump Editorial Department indicates that Akutami's health is on the mend. However, it was decided to extend the hiatus by one week to ensure the author's full recovery.

The translated tweet from the editorial department above reads: " Jujutsu Kaisen was originally scheduled to resume publication in Issue 31 of Weekly Shonen Jump, but will now resume in Issue 32. Although Akutami Sensei's health is improving, after consulting with the editorial staff, we have decided that he should resume writing only when he is in perfect health. We appreciate your continued support."

Fans are encouraged not to worry about the delay, as it is simply a commitment to the well-being of Akutami and the long-term quality of the series. The support from the fanbase remains a vital factor during this tough time, as it ensures that Akutami can return to his work in optimal condition to deliver the high-quality content that Jujutsu Kaisen is known for.

While the one-week extension of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga hiatus may disappoint some enthusiastic fans, it is a necessary precaution taken to safeguard the health of its creator. Fans can look forward to the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 on July 8, with the assurance that Akutami is recovering well.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.