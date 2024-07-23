Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264: Will Jacob’s Ladder Lead To Megumi’s Return? Predictions And Possible Spoilers

This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

As the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 closes in, there is a lot of speculation among fans about what may take place in the upcoming chapter. The previous chapter ended on a rather climactic note, with Hana Kurusu using Jacob's Ladder in what might be a critical move against Sukuna.

This powerful technique, which is a beam of light that cannot be avoided, is expected to have quite a few long-lasting consequences for the King of Curses. Keep reading to find out what we predict will be the events of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264: Aftermath of Jacob’s Ladder

As stated previously, the primary focus of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 will likely be on the effects of Jacob's Ladder on Sukuna. This technique, used by Angel, has the potential to weaken Sukuna significantly. Given that Sukuna's cursed energy levels are already low, he may struggle to maintain control over Megumi's body.

This situation provides a glimmer of hope for Megumi's rescue, a goal that has been central to the sorcerers' efforts. Yuji and Todo will likely play vital roles as well. With Yuta unable to use his copied techniques, the responsibility of dealing with Sukuna falls largely on Yuji and Todo.

By and large, Todo's use of Boogie Woogie to position Angel for the Jacob's Ladder attack was already quite the critical move. Fans can expect to see more of such deliberate actions from the two as they try to save Megumi. The course of the battle in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 is likely to shift dramatically if Sukuna is unable to counter their attacks effectively.

Will Megumi Fushiguro return in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264?

The ultimate fate of Megumi Fushiguro may also be a substantial point of interest in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264. Despite all of Yuji’s efforts, Megumi has been unwilling to be saved, possibly due to the despair he feels from the damage inflicted by Gojo's Unlimited Void. However, Jacob's Ladder may provide the breakthrough necessary to get through to the boy.

Yuji will likely continue to use Dismantle on Sukuna, leading to the possibility that Yuji will be able to see Megumi's soul within Sukuna once more, similar to the events in Chapter 251. If this occurs, the sorcerers might find a way to separate Megumi's soul from Sukuna, potentially leading to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 finally depicting Megumi Fushiguro's anticipated comeback.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 may see Sukuna trigger the merger

On the other hand, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 may instead see Sukuna try to trigger the merger as a last-ditch effort. This plot device, known as Kenjaku's Insurance, could elevate Sukuna to an entirely new level of power. Should Sukuna initiate the merger, the sorcerers will face an even greater and impossible challenge.

The merger could transform Sukuna into an otherworldly entity, making the battle against him that much more difficult and unpredictable. This development would be ominous, almost immediately raising the stakes as it creates the grimmest situation possible.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 may see some unexpected twists as well, given the author’s penchant for taking fans by surprise. While Sukuna's defeat may seem certain right now, fans should definitely brace themselves for potential surprises that completely alter the course of the story.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.