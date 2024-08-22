Jujutsu Kaisen Spoilers Page on Twitter Generates More Buzz Than Joe Biden and Mr. Beast; Report

A surprising report from the X (Formerly Twitter) handle of Similarweb, a data collection company, has sent the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom into a frenzy. According to the report, popular JJK manga leaker Myamura (@Go_Jover) has beaten famous celebrities, which include Mr. Beast, and even Joe Biden in garnering more traffic to their page. This has caused an interesting reaction from people, especially the fandom, as they seem to be cheering this turn of events for their fellow fandom-mate.

Similarweb, a company known for its software development as well as big data collection and aggregation, published the list of X accounts that generate the most traffic in the site on August 20th. The list contained names of famous personalities across, Sports, YouTube, Politicians, Artists, CEOs, and more. Seeing Myamura’s name on the list and beating world-famous celebrities came as a pleasant shock to the fandom.

From football page @TheEuropeanLad at 10th place with 0.02% share, famous YouTuber Mr. Beast’s old account @kristyson_ with 0.02% at the 9th place, his new account at the 7th place with 0.03% share, U.S.A president Joe Biden at the 8th place with 0.03% share, influencer Andrew Tate’s account at 0.03% at the 6th place, Myamura seems to have left all of them in the dust.

Making their place at the top five accounts in X (Formerly Twitter) with the most traffic share, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga leaker’s contribution to the cause seems to be a spectacular 0.04% at the 5th place. Above them, stands a Chinese artist from Italy named Li Ying (@whyyoutozhele) in the 4th place with 0.06% share, Fabrizio Romano, a sports journalist (@FabrizioRomano) from Italy at the 3rd place with 0.06% share.

Akane Himasora, another YouTuber, as well as the owner of X (Formerly Twitter), are in 2nd and 1st place respectively with 0.08%, and 0.10% shares. It is not clear when exactly Similarweb collected said data, with them publishing it in the middle of the night on (2:18 AM, EDT) August 19th, it was definitely before the news of Jujutsu Kaisen ending in September broke out, although fairly recently.

However, after the news spread of Gege Akutami ’s announcement, it surely caused even more traffic to converge to their account. As a result, fans are wondering what their ranking might be now. We bring all the news related to anime and manga to the forefront regularly. Keep up with us to stay updated.

