Jujutsu Kaisen: Did Sukuna Have A Possible Role In Triggering Yuji’s Domain Expansion? Theory Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are eagerly anticipating the climactic showdown between Yuji Itadori and Ryomen Sukuna, with many questions left unanswered, particularly regarding the origins and nature of Yuji's Domain Expansion, as the story moves closer to the story's climax. Chapter 265 of the manga sets the stage for the final confrontation, and a prevailing theory within the fandom suggests that Yuji’s Domain might be the result of a Binding Vow, possibly triggered by Sukuna himself. This theory is intriguing, as it ties together several narrative threads and offers a deeper understanding of Yuji’s journey, his abilities, and the potential fate awaiting him.

Yuji's Domain Expansion

In Chapter 264 of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuji Itadori deploys his Domain Expansion for the first time, a significant development in jujutsu prowess. However, the execution raises questions about why Yuji suddenly manifested this power and the conditions that led to its activation, as he had never shown any inclination or ability to use a Domain before.

These questions became even more pressing in Chapter 265, where Yuji and Sukuna engage in a cryptic conversation while traversing Yuji’s memories. The setting is surreal, with the two characters walking through scenes from Yuji’s past, almost as if they were sharing a final moment of reflection. This unusual interaction has led fans to speculate that it could be the result of a Binding Vow an unbreakable promise or condition that is a common element in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.

The significance of Binding Vows

The connection between Yuji's Domain Expansion and a Binding Vow in the Jujutsu Kaisen world is crucial. Binding Vows are contracts that impose strict conditions in exchange for a significant power boost or guaranteed outcome. Breaking a Binding Vow usually results in severe consequences, such as death or loss of power.

Advertisement

The series revolves around the central theme of Binding Vows, which adds complexity to characters' decisions and abilities. Yuji's Domain Expansion could be tied to a Binding Vow, explaining why his Domain manifested under specific circumstances. However, the terms of this Binding Vow and who might have been involved in its creation remain unclear.

Sukuna’s possible role in triggering Yuji’s Domain Expansion

A theory suggests that Sukuna, the King of Curses, may have triggered Yuji's Domain Expansion due to their complex and often antagonistic relationship. Since the series' start, Sukuna has been present in Yuji's life, residing within him due to Yuji consuming one of his cursed fingers.

Sukuna and Yuji have a complex relationship, often manipulating each other for their own goals. However, Sukuna is also known for his twisted sense of honor and rules, and may have entered into a Binding Vow with Yuji, influencing the activation of Yuji's Domain Expansion. This could be linked to a specific event or milestone, such as Sukuna regaining his Cursed Technique or Reverse Cursed Technique, which occurs in Chapter 264.

Advertisement

If Sukuna did trigger the Binding Vow, it would mean that Yuji’s Domain Expansion is not entirely his own, but rather a result of Sukuna’s influence. This would add a layer of tragedy to Yuji’s character, as it would imply that even his most powerful abilities are, in some way, tainted by the curse that resides within him. Moreover, it would raise the stakes of the final battle, as Yuji would be fighting not only to defeat Sukuna but also to reclaim his autonomy and power.

The implications of Yuji's domain expansion and binding vow

The Binding Vow theory could significantly impact the story, suggesting that Yuji's decision to use his Domain Expansion was a desperate act to defeat Sukuna and save his loved ones. If the Domain was triggered by a Binding Vow, it could suggest Yuji made a significant sacrifice or accepted a fatal condition in exchange for this power, aligning with his character's willingness to prioritize others' lives.

Advertisement

Yuji is depicted as risking his life to protect his friends and defeat curses. The possibility of making a Binding Vow to gain power to defeat Sukuna, even at his own risk, adds complexity to their relationship. Sukuna might recognize Yuji as a worthy opponent or a necessary pawn in his plans, making their final confrontation not just a battle of strength but also a clash of wills, ideologies, and fates.

The theory that Yuji Itadori's Domain Expansion in Jujutsu Kaisen might be a Binding Vow triggered by Sukuna adds depth to the series' narrative, tying themes like sacrifice, power complexity, and Yuji and Sukuna's relationship. Despite its unproven truth, this theory has sparked fandom discussions, highlighting the depth and richness of Akutami's storytelling.

Jujutsu Kaisen is nearing its climax, leaving uncertainties about the fate of characters Yuji and Sukuna. The theory of Yuji's Domain Expansion being a Binding Vow remains speculative. The series' author, Gege Akutami, is expected to provide more clarity in the coming chapters, especially as the battle between Yuji and Sukuna intensifies. As fans eagerly await the next chapters, one thing is certain, the final battle between Yuji and Sukuna will be a defining moment in the series.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 SPOILERS Out: Sukuna Regains RCT As Yuji Uses Domain Expansion; Discover More Here