Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen saw Yuji have a conversation with Megumi Fushiguro’s soul, after which the boy fought Sukuna within his domain. As the King Of Curses regains his Heian Era form and his cursed technique, his Domain Expansion technique has been activated once more, only to take form with a surprising twist.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 is set to reveal the true nature of this mysterious event, so don’t miss the chapter as it drops. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to read it, the expected plot and a recap of the previous chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267: Release date and where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 is set to hit shelves on Monday, August 26, 2024, at midnight JST. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary depending on different time zones worldwide. To read the latest chapter, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus is the recommended and official online platform.

VIZ Media's website and the Shounen Jump+ app will also have Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 available after the release. Fans can also opt to purchase the corresponding volume of Jujutsu Kaisen once it's officially released, though they may have to wait until the volume becomes available.This issue will be released in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 39.

Expected plot in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 is expected to address the several unresolved elements introduced in the previous chapter. One of the most intriguing aspects is the mysterious appearance of Sukuna's final finger, which could potentially play a vital role in the upcoming events.

There is speculation that this may signal the return of Nobara Kugisaki, who could be connected to the finger's current state. Additionally, Megumi Fushiguro's unexpected ability to use his Cursed Technique against Sukuna's will suggests that he may have found a way to resist the King of Curses.

The upcoming chapter may also explore whether this was a singular act of defiance on Megumi’s end, or if the boy truly has regained his will to live and to fight alongside Yuji. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 is likely to continue the battle within the unknown domain of stairs, revealing what the space is.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 is titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 37. The chapter begins with Yuji connecting with Megumi's soul, where Megumi shares his deep longing for a life where his sister, Tsumiki, is free from suffering.

He imagines a peaceful existence filled with simple joys, like eating home-cooked meals and watching the laundry dry in the sunlight. However, Megumi seems to have resigned himself to the fact that such a life may never be possible.

Yuji then talks about his own experiences, particularly his grandfather's decision to avoid painful cancer treatments, and how his time at Jujutsu High has made him more empathetic to such choices. Yuji acknowledges that he cannot ask Megumi to continue living in a world filled with such pain in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266.

Back within Yuji’s domain, where Sukuna and Yuji battle, Sukuna activates the Hollow Wicker Basket, an Anti-Domain Technique, in an attempt to counter Yuji's Domain Expansion. Hollow Wicker Basket is weaker than a full Domain, though Sukuna compensates this with another method.

Maintaining the palm signs after activation, allows him to withstand Yuji's onslaught. Sukuna is enraged by Yuji's defiance and vows to make humanity pay for it. In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266, Megumi begins to fight back against Sukuna's control, despite being submerged in the Bath.

Yuji realizes this when he sees one of Sukuna's legs disappear, indicating that Megumi's soul has been revived. Yuji lands a powerful blow on Sukuna, breaking Hollow Wicker Basket. This also breaks Yuji’s cursed gear on his arm.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 ends with Sukuna activating his Domain, though Yuji seems to have meddled with it as we then see one of Sukuna’s fingers tied up in the middle of an endless spiral staircase.

