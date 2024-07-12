Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Nobara Might Never Come Back? Explained

This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Out of all the deaths that happened in Jujutsu Kaise, Nobara Kugisaki’s was perhaps the most ambiguous. Her apparent death at the hand of Mahito back in the Shibuya Incident Arc (chapter 144) was never confirmed and we only knew that she was in a state of suspended animation later. Fans had really high hopes for her return to the manga to fight Sukuna.

However, with where the story is now at the latest chapter 263 of Gege Akutami’s manga it seems that Nobara is probably never coming back. Not only did Gege Akutami shut down the fan theories of Noabara coming back during the Jujutsu Kaisen exhibition, but Yuji and Angel’s combined power in chapter 263 confirmed that the story does not really need Nobara anymore.

What did Gege Akutami say about Nobara?

In an interview at the Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition in Japan, fans asked Gege a lot of questions, especially about Gojo and Nobara. The mangaka answered that Gojo in fact, did die in chapter 236 and even though Yuta is now using his body, the original Gojo is not coming back.

Moreover, he also confirmed that Nobara is not coming back to the story either. Since there was such an ambiguity regarding her death, fans have always hoped that they will see the girl go up against Sukuna with her hammer and nails. However, Gege that he had always meant for Nanami Kento and Nobara Kugisaki to die in the Shibuya Incident and had no plans for bringing her back. He always wanted to give her a moment to shine before her death, which she did against Fake Mahito. This means that she is never making another appearance again.

Nobara is not needed in the story anymore

Even though she had a really cool power, Nobara Kugisaki is not one of the most powerful characters in the JJK universe. However, her innate technique could have been really helpful against Sukuna who possesses Megumi Fushiguro’s body. Her Straw Doll technique allowed her to attack the souls of her enemies with nails imbued with Cursed Energy from the inside out. This would have been a great tool to chip away Sukuna’s soul from Megumi’s body without harming the latter’s soul in the process.

However, as we saw in chapter 263 of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuji Itadori already made a Binding Vow which allowed him to land all his strikes at the barrier between Sukuna and Megumi’s soul, allowing him to chip away at the villain’s grasp on Megumi’s body. And even though it might not have been enough to separate the two, the recent development with Angel could do the rest.

In the recent chapter, Hana Kurusu/Angel appeared and attacked Sukuna with her Jacob’s Ladder, which is a pillar of the Holy Light. Angel’s power allows her to extinguish any and all Cursed Technique and Cursed Energy from her target’s body. If Angel and Yuji’s combined attack works on the weakened Sukuna, then they might be able to separate Sukuna’s soul from Megumi’s body and also wake up Megumi’s soul, without needing Nobara. And now, it indeed seems that Nobara Kugisaki is never coming back as there is not much point in her coming back to the story anymore, even if it makes the fans incredibly sad.

