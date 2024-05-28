Kagurabachi Chapter 35 Release Date, Where to Read, and More to Know

Kagurabachi chapter 35 is set to be released next month, in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #27, but international readers can read a day earlier due to varying time zones. Chapter 34 of Kagurabachi saw Chihiro Rokuhira team up with Shiba to confront the youngest Tou, Tenri Sazanami. After learning the sorcerer's conviction, Chihiro made up his mind to give him an honorable death. On the other hand, the chapter set up the battle between Soya and Hakuri.

The manga has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine since September 2023, with its chapters collected in two tankōbon volumes as of May 2024.

Kagurabachi chapter 35: release date and where to read

Written and illustrated by Takeru Hokazono, the series began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine on September 19, 2023. The first tankōbon volume was released on February 2, 2024. As of May 2, 2024, two volumes have been released.

Viz Media and Shueisha's Manga Plus platform are publishing the series in English. In March 2024, Viz Media announced the print release of the manga starting in Q4 2024.

Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi chapter 35 is set to be released on June 3, 2024, in Weekly Shonen Jump's 27th issue. However, outside Japan, readers can access the chapter digitally on June 2, 2024 due to time zone differences.

Here are the release dates and times for Kagurabachi chapter 35, according to their corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, June 2 8 AM

Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, June 2 11 AM

Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, June 2 3 PM

Central European Time Sunday, June 2 4 PM

Indian Standard Time Sunday, June 2 8:30 PM

Philippine Standard Time Sunday, June 2 11 PM

Japanese Standard Time Monday, June 3 12 AM

Australian Central Standard Time Monday, June 3 12:30 AM

Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi chapter 35 can be read on various Shueisha-affiliated platforms, including the MANGA Plus site, app, Shonen Jump+ app, and VIZ media website. However, only the first and latest three chapters are available for free reading, and a subscription is required for access to every chapter and beyond those six chapters.

Upon release, Kagurabachi surpassed series such as Spy × Family, Dragon Ball Super, and Boruto on Manga Plus's popularity ranking. Its sudden popularity amongst English readers became the subject of numerous Internet memes, with many ironically considering it to be the inheritor of the Big 3, which are One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach.

Its first chapter was the world's most viewed in its first week of publication on Manga Plus, and the series has received over 99 million page views on the platform by April 2024. The series was recommended by manga author Kōhei Horikoshi, with a comment featured on the obi of the first volume. It ranked seventh on AnimeJapan's Most Wanted Anime Adaptation poll in 2024.

Kagurabachi chapter 34 recap and what to expect from chapter 35

The Kagurabachi manga follows Chihiro Rokuhira, the son of a renowned blacksmith who forged six enchanted swords, seeks a bloody revenge against a gang of sorcerers with the help of a seventh enchanted sword forged by his father before he was assassinated.

In Kagurabachi chapter 34, titled Duty, Hakuri's past is explored, focusing on his eight-year-old mourning the death of his grandfather and his father, Kyora Sazanami. Kyora Sazanami inherits the clan's sacred power, which passes from one clan head to another, and he tells his children that one of them will inherit it in his absence.

It is revealed that normally it's not possible to pass on sorcery powers. But the Sazanami clan's strong bond allows them to pass on sorcery powers, surpassing blood relations. Kyora assures his children that their bond will never waver. In the present, Soya Sazanami vows to kill his younger brother, Hakuri, and tells Chihiro to go ahead without him, aiming to take down his brother.

Hakuri's determination surprises Chihiro, but he listens. The chapter shifts to Shiba vs. Tenri, who has powers equal to an Enchanted Blade. Tenri uses Kyora Sazanami's vault's powers to send weapons to Shiba. Chihiro joins the party and uses Yui (Ice) to freeze the weapons from reaching Shiba.

Chihiro observes Tenri, who gains Enchanted Blade-like powers after grabbing a stone. Shiba reveals the Dataseki granted Tenri these powers, but Chihiro warns him about the danger of controlling the Datenseki without an Enchanted Blade.

As such, he asks Hakuri's twin brother whether he knows about the side effects. Interestingly, the boy knows everything. However, he's desperate to do his duty of protecting the auction.Chihiro realizes if it's too late for the boy, he won't hesitate to give him an honorable death. Elsewhere, Hakuri and Soya prepare for the battle. The chapter ends with the two sorcerers chanting Isou to begin their battle.

Kagurabachi chapter 35 may focus on Hakuri's battle against his elder brother, Soya Sazanami, who is considered the family's strongest guard. Hakuri's ability to keep up with his elder brother is expected to be a key focus. The chapter could also continue with Chihiro & Shiba vs. Tenri, where the protagonist decides to fight Tenri, potentially showcasing Shiba's sorcerer powers.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

