Kaiju No 8 Announces Anime-Original Episode; Everything We Know So Far

Kaiju No. 8 has recently begun work for Season 2 of the series. The anime adaptation of Naoya Masumoto’s manga series premiered in April 2024 and was one of the biggest anime launches of the year. The manga which began serialization on Shueisha's Shōnen Jump+ app and website in July 2020 has over 15 million copies in circulation.

The new upcoming original episode, titled Hoshina’s Day-Off, is based on the vice-captain of the Third Division of the Defense Force. Soshiro Hoshina is also one of the main protagonists of the Kaiju No. 8 spinoff, Kaiju No. 8: B-Side. The Studio has released no further details regarding the episode’s plot or premiere date. Season 2 of Kaiju No.8 is all set to release in 2025.

When it comes to combating small to mid-sized Kaiju, his abilities surpass those of the Captain of the First Division, Gen Narumi, aka, Japan’s Strongest Anti-Kaiju Combatant. Soshiro is a member of the Hoshina Family, which is a renowned clan of swordsmen dating back to the Muromachi period. The Family’s blade style is still being used by its descendants when fighting Kaiju.

And ever since its origins, the clan has been fighting Kaiju. Soshiro Hoshina is also the younger brother of Soichiro Hoshina, the Captain of the Sixth Division of the Defense Force. Many consider Soichiro as ‘The Hoshina Family’s Ultimate Incarnation’. Perhaps we will get to see Soshiro visiting his elder brother in the special episode.

In the anime, Soshiro is introduced earlier than in the manga, making a cameo appearance in Episode 1 and then debuting in Episode 3. Soshrio also likes reading and drinking coffee so perhaps we will see him laid back in a cafe on his day off. Soshrio also happens to be one of the most popular characters from the manga series.

In addition to the anime series, there is also a light novel, two spin-off manga, and a video game. With multiple awards won, there is no questioning the series’s popularity. Kaiju No. 8 follows the life of Kafka Hibino who gains the ability to turn into a Kaiju. How much further will Kafka’s determination to eliminate Kaiju take him? Stay tuned for more updates on Kaiju No. 8!

