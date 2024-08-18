Kodansha's K Manga Adds Ship Of Theseus And Longing For Home; Details Inside

Kodansha’s next step towards global outreach is K Manga, and seems like things are only looking up as they have added their wildly popular manga series Ship of Theseus, and Longing for Home to their already shining catalog. K Manga started its journey as Kodansha's official English manga reading app as well as website in 2023, for fans in the U.S.A.

The publication company has always been one of the most popular in the industry for serializing manga like Ghost in the Shell, Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail, and so on. Ship of Theseus as well as Longing for Home, also belong to the same list for their gripping storyline and marvelous art.

Indonesian publisher M&C! is said to have gotten the license for digitizing the series on K Manga. Ship of Theseus, and Longing for Home started their journey with serializations of the same in Kodansha's Morning magazine in 2017, and 2019, respectively.

Toshiya Higashimoto’s Ship of Theseus revolves around the story of Shin, who is trying to unravel the knots of a cold case from the past. In the year 1989, an elementary school in a small village named Otousu fell victim to mass murder by cyanide poisoning. Although the suspect was arrested, he never confessed to the crime. Shin comes forward 28 years later, to finally get to the bottom of the case.

However, when he arrives at the village, which was allegedly long abandoned, he finds out that he has somehow traveled 28 years back, just six months before the terrible incident was supposed to happen. The story progresses with Shin trying to come to terms with the disorienting time travel, and finding out what actually happened once and for all. The series garnered fans worldwide due to its intriguing storyline and well-structured narrative style.

Not to mention the art style puts it on the list of the best of all time. So it is no wonder that the Angoulouéme International Comic Festival nominated this manga twice in 2019, and again in 2021 for their best manga of the year category.

Famous manga artist Yoshihiro Yamada’s Longing for Home, too, follows a similar pattern where, a man somehow gets transported to the beginning of humanity, when he goes to search for his ideal wife as well as something that will inspire him to keep living. The ongoing series is adored by fans worldwide, and its inclusion in K Manga is a testament to that.

Mysteries and time travel have been a crucial part of Kodansha's most famous publications, and their inclusion of these two comes as no surprise. K Manga launched last year with a lot of their fan favorites available for readers in the U.S.A. from the get-go. They can enjoy a few free chapters, and after that, the access is conditioned with a subscription.

The increase of manga fans in the U.S.A. is said to have brought this venture to life, and the popularity of the app as well as the website seems to be a testament to that. The creators are expecting that the inclusion of Ship of Theseus and Longing for Home in their catalog will only amplify said popularity. For more manga and anime updates, please keep a lookout on our channel.

