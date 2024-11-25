Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 491: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of Komi Can’t Communicate saw Tadano and his male friends visited a public bathhouse together. While there, they took part in a playful ‘size ranking contest,’ a challenge introduced by Son Totoi to decide their friendship’s hierarchy.

Don’t miss Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 491 for more of the protagonists’ high school shenanigans. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to read it, the expected plot and a recap of the last episode’s events.

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 491: Release date and where to read

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 491 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. If there are any delays, it will be available by December 4, 2024, at the latest. For updates, fans can follow Tomohito Oda on Twitter/X at @ooodaaaatooo.

Once released, fans can expect Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 491 to be available digitally on Viz Media’s website. The chapter will also be released in print within Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday Issue 53.

Expected plot in Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 491

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 491 may continue the boys’ comedic antics at the bathhouse as they continue their exaggerated competitions. Tadano’s awkward attempts to distance himself from the shenanigans could lead to some humorous misunderstandings as well.

Alternatively, Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 491 may shift to Komi and her female friends as they relax and share their recent achievements. The girls could gather in a serene setting, such as a café or Komi’s home, sharing their post-exam experiences and discussing plans for the future.

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 490 recap

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 490 is titled ‘Ranked by Size.’ Tadano, Son, Natsu, and several boys visit a public bath to unwind after their entrance exams. During their time in the water, Son proposes a quirky competition: ranking themselves by genital size, suggesting even friendships have hierarchies.

Initially, Natsu ranks first, Tadano second, and Son third. However, Ogiya enters and takes the top spot. Son continues this ranking with exaggerated commentary. Kanchi arrives next, securing the lowest rank, bringing relief to Tadano and Son.

Seikimatsu follows, placing behind Tadano and Son, which sparks remarks about his muscular frame. Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 490 then sees Katai enter, taking up the new first place with impressive proportions and prompting enthusiastic reactions from the group.

Finally, Ribbon surprises everyone by surpassing Katai, drawing comparisons to a shimenawa rope and leaving Tadano thoroughly embarrassed. When Tadano apologizes to a nearby person for the noise, it turns out to be their classmate Fuechi, who takes a middle rank and enjoys the group’s lively antics.

