Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 490: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

Komi and Manbagi completed their driving school lessons and got their licenses in the last chapter of Komi Can’t Communicate. As their classes begin once more, fans cannot wait to see more of Komi's final days of high school.

Don’t miss Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 490 to find out what happens during Tadano’s outing with the boys. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to read it, what to expect, and a recap of the last chapter’s events.

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 490: Release date and where to read

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 490 is set to release on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. In case of any delays, fans can expect it by November 27, 2024, at the latest. For updates, fans can follow author Tomohito Oda’s X account, @ooodaaaatooo.

The chapter can be found digitally after the release via Viz Media’s website. For a physical copy of Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 490, fans can read it in Shokugan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday 2024 Issue 52.

What to expect in Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 490?

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 490 is expected to focus on Tadano, Katai, and their group of friends enjoying a well-deserved break at a public bath. This chapter will likely explore a more relaxed atmosphere, providing the boys with a chance to unwind after the stress of exams and school.

Tadano, known for his supportive nature, may find himself in humorous yet awkward situations, especially with Katai’s enthusiasm and tendency to misinterpret social cues. The public bath setting in Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 490 will likely see a number of lighthearted conversations and jokes among the boys.

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 489 recap

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 489 is titled ‘Class 1 Driver’s License for Standard Vehicles.’ The chapter kicks off with Komi returning to class after winter break, where she’s quickly approached by Manbagi, who suggests they get their driver’s licenses together.

Motivated by this, the two girls enrolled at Sagami Chuohyori Driving School. After passing the initial written exams, they advance to practical driving lessons, which are overseen by Seikimatsu Hao, the intimidating older sister of Toshio.

During the lessons, Manbagi faces difficulty, accidentally knocking over a cone with a picture of the school’s director, which earns her a stern scolding. Hao emphasizes that while cars are useful, they are also dangerous, likening them to weapons in Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 489.

After completing 10 hours of classroom theory and 12 hours of practical training, Komi and Manbagi prepare to take the learner’s permit test. Manbagi shares that Komi is considered an exceptional student by one of the instructors, while she herself is labeled a "train wreck."

Komi, despite her initial nerves, feels inspired by the thought of driving her family and friends around. Manbagi’s lighthearted encouragement helps Komi find confidence. Komi passes the test on her first attempt in Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 489, but Manbagi fails, leaving her devastated. However, she succeeds on her second attempt.

