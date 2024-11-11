Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 489: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

The last chapter of Komi Can’t Communicate saw Hiki Komorebi get closer to Shujo Susumi, her classmate and friend. As she courageously continues her classes and getting past her hikikomori habits, fans cannot wait to see more of the girls’ high school adventures.

However, Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 489 is likely set to return to the original cast’s lives, with Tadano having been accepted into Komi’s university. Don’t miss the chapter to find out what happens next. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Komi Can’t Communicate chapter 489: Release date and where to read

There have been no breaks announced as of this article’s writing, so fans can look forward to Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 489 being released on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Should there be any delays, it will be available by November 12, 2024, at the latest.

For updates, fans can follow Tomohito Oda on Twitter/X at @ooodaaaatooo. Once released, Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 489 will be available digitally on Viz Media’s website and in print within Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday Issue 51.

What to expect in Komi Can’t Communicate chapter 489?

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 489 is anticipated to explore the theme of “Driving School.” This chapter may focus on one of the characters, possibly Tadano, Komi, or even Najimi, taking driving lessons to get their license. The chapter could introduce humorous and nerve-wracking moments as the character learns the ropes of driving.

Komi, known for her social anxiety, may face additional challenges if she is the one attending driving school, making interactions with instructors and fellow learners a source of both comedy and character development in Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 489.

Komi Can’t Communicate, chapter 488 recap

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 488 is titled ‘Hard Worker,’ and begins with a definition of “hikikomori,” reflecting on how social withdrawal affects individuals like Hiki Komorebi, who is trying her best to adapt to city life despite her social anxiety.

Hiki struggles to greet people confidently, even failing to respond to some kindergarteners who greet her first. When she arrives at school, she awkwardly greets her friend Shujo Susumi and their classmates.

Throughout the day, Hiki notices Susumi seems distant, spending more time with other classmates, which makes Hiki feel insecure about their friendship. This leads her to question if she did something wrong in Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 488.

Hiki contemplates several options: distancing herself, apologizing, or withdrawing completely. Instead, she chooses a playful approach by making a silly pun, which she immediately regrets. To her surprise, Susumi responds with a bad joke of her own, lightening the mood.

After school, Hiki opens up about her insecurities, admitting she deeply values Susumi as her only friend. Susumi reassures her, even jokingly interpreting Hiki’s words as a love confession. Although Susumi is initially thrilled at the thought of dating, Hiki is confused when Susumi asks for a kiss, leading to an awkward yet humorous misunderstanding in Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 488.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.