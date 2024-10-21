Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 487: Tadano Takes His Entrances; Release Date, Where To Read And More

Komi and Inaka went yam hunting in the mountains in the last chapter, and as Tadano’s month-long study camp comes to an end, fans are now looking forward to the group’s return to the city, where Tadano will finish his entrances.

Don’t miss Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 487 as it releases. Keep reading to find out when it’s out, the expected plot, where to read it, and a recap of the last chapter.

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 487: Release date and where to read

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 487 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. If there are any delays, it should be available by October 30, 2024, at the latest. For updates, follow Tomohito Oda's official Twitter/X account, @ooodaaaatooo.

Once available, Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 487 will be accessible digitally through Viz Media's website. Additionally, physical copies will be included in Shokugan's Weekly Shonen Sunday Issue 48, providing readers with both digital and print options.

Expected plot in Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 487

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 487 will likely shift to Tokyo, where the focus will be on Tadano's upcoming university entrance exams. Tadano will aim for admission into the same university as Komi, which has been a major goal of his.

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 486 may show Tadano’s final preparations before the exam, capturing his nervousness and the support he receives from Komi and others. As he makes his trip to Tokyo, the chapter’s atmosphere may shift to a more serious tone, and Komi may try to reassure him in her own way.

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 486 recap

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 486 is titled Mountain Yam Digging. It begins with Komi asking Nokoko Inaka if they can go mountain yam digging, mentioning that her grandmother had told her it would be nourishing.

Inaka agrees, and the two head into the mountains. As they search for yams, they look for propagules, but Inaka soon notes that the dry season has made locating the yams challenging. After some time, they find signs of a yam.

Komi compliments Inaka’s skills, calling her amazing, and Inaka returns the compliment. The two have a heart-to-heart conversation while digging in Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 486. Inaka shares that she has been accepted into an agricultural college near her hometown.

Komi then reveals her acceptance to a university in Shibuya, Tokyo. The girls joke, bond, and Komi asks Inaka to add her name to her book of friends, which Inaka happily agrees to. After a lengthy effort, they dig up the yam and return home.

Joined by the Tadano siblings and Komorebi, Komi prepares a meal for everyone using the yam. Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 486 ends with Inaka suggesting a future jade-finding trip near the river, which interests everyone.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.