Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 488 Delayed: New Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

Hitohito Tadano has finally finished his month-long study camp at the Komi household, and with the standardized national entrance exams out of the way, the boy has been confirmed to be all set to attend Aoyama University with Shoko Komi.

Don’t miss Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 488 as it releases to find out what the couple’s plans are for university. Keep reading to discover when the chapter is out, the expected plot, where to read it, and a recap of the last chapter.

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 488: Release date and where to read

The manga is on break this week. Barring any unexpected setbacks, fans can expect the upcoming Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 488 to be released on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, in Shokugan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday Issue 50.

Fans are encouraged to monitor Tomohito Oda's X account, @ooodaaaatooo, for any updates to the schedule. To continue reading Komi’s story, fans can find Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 488 online exclusively on Viz Media's official website.

What to expect in Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 488?

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 488 will likely shift focus to Komorebi Hiki as she begins of her third semester. The chapter may explore Hiki’s return to school, emphasizing her interactions with classmates and her adjustment to the new term.

Given Hiki’s challenges with social anxiety, Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 488 could explore more about her struggles to communicate or connect with others, or even simply emphasize just how much she has grown in the time since she got to know Komi and her friends.

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 487 recap

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 487 is titled The Big Day. Tadano and Komi prepare to return to Tokyo for Tadano’s university entrance exam. Before they leave, Yuiko uses a kiribe flint to wish Tadano good luck.

Upon arriving home, Tadano reunites with his sister, Hitomi, and Jeanne, who have returned from a trip to Guam, with Hitomi showing off a tan. Despite spending the day as usual, Tadano is filled with anxiety about the exam the following day.

Struggling to sleep, he decides to go for a walk, and his path leads him to Komi’s house in Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 487. Komi, sensing that he might come by, meets him outside and advises him to return home for rest. The next day, Tadano is encouraged by friends as he heads to the exam.

Before he begins, Komi gives him a lucky charm. A month later, Tadano receives his results and rushes to share the news with Komi. Upon learning he passed, Komi hugs him, and they share a moment of joy.

