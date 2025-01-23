Link Click: Bridon Arc Episode 5: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Link Click: Bridon Arc saw Xiaoshi and Lu Guang find out that Xia Fei's boss is Vein. Later, Guang's health deteriorated after a timeline anomaly. While recovering, he experiences unsettling nightmares and questions the impact of his actions on the timeline.

Xiaoshi investigates Bahati, the shop where the fire incident occurred, and learns about its past. He discovers the shop was previously a language school and uncovers a photograph of the fire. In an attempt to learn more, Xiaoshi accidentally uses his ability to travel back to the night of the fire, witnessing the tragic events firsthand.

Traumatized by the experience, Xiaoshi returns to the present, dealing with his inability to prevent the tragedy. Link Click: Bridon Arc Episode 5 will likely focus on Lu Guang training Xiaoshi on how to properly make use of his time travel abilities.

Lu Guang will likely emphasize the importance of observing the past without altering its course in any way. This episode is also expected to introduce the blonde girl prominently featured in the show's opening sequence.

Titled ‘Reunion,’ Link Click: Bridon Arc Episode 5 will be released on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 11:00 am CST. However, due to time zone differences, viewers in several regions can access the episode on January 23. Japanese viewers with a premium Bilibili subscription can stream the episode on the official Bilibili website and Bilibili SEA app.

Fans in Brunei, Macau, Cambodia, Taiwan, the Philippines, and other Southeast Asian countries will be able to watch the episode on Ani-Mi Asia’s YouTube channel. Additionally, Crunchyroll subscribers in the US, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, CIS, and India can watch Link Click: Bridon Arc Episode 5 about two hours after its initial release on Bilibili.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.