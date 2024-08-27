One Piece Live-Action Season 2: Rumors Are Eyeing THIS Actor As Bartolomeo

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece Manga.

From the Discord channel for One Piece Live-Action, there have been reports that Nahum Hughes is all set to play the role of Bartolomeo in Season 2 of the series. The character Bartolomeo does make an appearance in the Loguetown arc, which will be covered in Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Season 2.

Actor Nahum Hughes is best known for his work in The Mauritanian (2021) and Tutankhamun (2016). The actor’s most recent work came in the movie Killer Body Count (2024), where he plays the role of Chris. Netflix or Tomorrow Studios are yet to comment on whether Nahum will be playing the role of Bartolomeo.

In the series, Bartolomeo the Cannibal is the captain of the Barto Club and also captain of the second ship of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet. He is one of Luffy’s biggest fans and pledged his loyalty to him after winning the B Block at the Corrida Colosseum. He is also a former mob boss from East Blue.

During the Loguetown Arc, he sees Luffy escape Buggy’s execution plans, which makes him an instant fan of the Straw Hat Pirates and changes his life forever. It is not until the Dressrosa Arc, that he becomes an important ally to Luffy. Bartolomeo’s role is limited in the Loguetown Arc, so we expect small screen time for the character.

In a recent handwritten message to fans, mangaka Eiichiro Oda confirmed that the production for One Piece Live-Action Season 2 was in full swing. The Studio also released close-up documentary footage of the production on the official YouTube Channel. No official release date has been released for the sequel.

The first season was released in August 2023, and the show went on to become one of Netflix’s most-watched shows during the second half of the year. The sequel was announced two weeks after its release. Season 2 will cover from the Loguetown to the Drum Island arcs from Oda-san’s manga. Stay tuned for more updates on One Piece Live-Action Season 2.

